Initial UK Tour Dates Announced For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL

In the immortal words of Heather Chandler, 'Honey whatcha waitin' for?'... The first venues have been announced for the highly anticipated 2020 UK tour of Heathers the Musical (WhatsOnStage 2019 award for BEST NEW MUSICAL).

Following two record-breaking seasons at London's The Other Palace and West End transfer to the Theatre Royal Haymarket in 2018, Heathers the Musical, the sassiest show around, will be touring to Brighton, Liverpool, Cardiff, Sheffield, Edinburgh, Milton Keynes, Sunderland, Bristol and Wimbledon, with further dates and venues to be announced in due course.

Produced by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills, this high-octane, black comedy, rock musical based on one of the greatest cult teen films of all time, starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, is back with a bang!

Greetings and salutations!

Welcome to Westerberg High, where Veronica Sawyer is just another of the nobodies dreaming of a better day.

But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of the three beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity finally start to come true.

Until JD turns up, the mysterious teen rebel who teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it is murder to be a somebody.

The award-winning writing team, Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy's hit musical adaptation has enjoyed successful runs in Los Angeles and New York, and its West End premiere saw it become the highest grossing show at The Other Palace. It subsequently had spectacular success on transferring to the Theatre Royal Haymarket.

The musical is directed by acclaimed American screen and stage director Andy Fickman, with choreography by Thriller Live's Gary Lloyd, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.

The 2020 Class of Westerberg High will be announced shortly...

Brighton Theatre Royal www.atgtickets.com/brighton

Tuesday 26 May - Saturday 30 May 0844 871 7650

Liverpool Empire Theatre www.atgtickets.com/liverpool

Tuesday 9 June - Saturday 13 June 0844 871 3017

Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre www.wmc.org.uk

Tuesday 16 June - Saturday 20 June 029 2063 6464

Sheffield Lyceum Theatre www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Tuesday 23 June - Saturday 27 June 0114 249 6000

Edinburgh Playhouse www.atgtickets.com/edinburgh

Tuesday 7 July - Saturday 11 July 0844 871 3014

Milton Keynes Theatre www.atgtickets.com/milton-keynes

Tuesday 14 July - Saturday 18 July 0844 871 7652

Sunderland Empire www.atgtickets.com/sunderland

Tuesday 21 July - Saturday 25 July 0844 871 3022

Bristol Hippodrome www.atgtickets.com/bristol

Tuesday 28 July - Saturday 1 August 0844 871 3012

Wimbledon New Theatre www.atgtickets.com/wimbledon

Tuesday 22 September - Saturday 26 September 0844 871 7646

Further dates and venues to be announced in due course.





