IT'S A MOTHERF**KING PLEASURE Comes to Vault Festival 2023

Performances run 21-26 February 2023.

Feb. 09, 2023  
FlawBored present their pitch-black satire of the monetisation of identity politics: a self-aware, intersectional, disabled-led dissection of identity and access.

Set within mega-agency RIZE (yes, spelt with a Z) Blind, jaded PR Talent manager, Tim (Samuel Brewer) sets out to make Blind, ambitious celebrity wannabe Ross (Aarian Mehrabani) a superstar. Whilst also navigating the in-house allyship workshops organised by the well intentioned and very apologetic HR manager Helen Richardson (Chloe Palmer), they're coming in hot with a rebrand of disability. A hard rebrand.

What has been the main way that publicity companies like ours have made money in the last five years? Trailblazers, and their lived experiences.

Colin Kaepernick

Elliot Page

Greta Thunberg

But what's difficult about these people? What's turning their quest for inclusion, somehow, into exclusion?

Simple, we can't all be black, we can't all be trans, we can't all be children.

But we can all be Disabled.

Developed with a healthy dose of scepticism and unhealthy serving of cynicism It's a Motherf**king Pleasure examines ableism and the fetishisation of identity through the first hand experiences of disabled people. Awarded the Greenwich Theatre Award 2022 in partnership with Les Enfants Terribles; an idea originating from Wildcard/Watermill Theatre's Launchpad programme, Seed Commissioned by Camden People's Theatre and further developed through their residency at Theatre Deli. FlawBored have also just been announced as Pleasance Associate Artists 2023-25. (These accolades are serious. They have actually won them). It's a Motherf**king Pleasure arrives at VAULT after sell-out previews at Greenwich Theatre and CPT.

FlawBored said: "It's a Motherf**king Pleasure is a fully accessible show. Well we think it is. We're attempting to make it completely accessible. We've definitely spent too much a lot of money on it. John the captioner hasn't slept in a month. Utilizing integrated audio description and captions, we're going to accommodate the needs of every hypothetical audience member, without even knowing or asking what they might be. That's good right? We're the good people?"

It's a Motherf**king Pleasure is directed by JMK Winner 2017 Josh Roche (sell-out VAULT show Orlando) with design by Cara Evans (Living Newspaper, Royal Court), video by Dan Light (OFFIE Finalist for Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon, Southwark Playhouse) sound by Calum Perrin (OFFIE Finalist for Ten Days in a Madhouse, Jack Studio Theatre) and lighting by Alex Musgrave (Home, Chichester Festival Theatre).

Produced by neurodivergent company ASYLUM Arts in tandem with their production of neurodivergent play SURFACING by Tom Powell.




