INTER ALIA, Starring Rosamund Pike, Will Stream on NT at Home

Inter Alia will be available to stream on NT at Home beginning this month. Featuring Rosamund Pike, and music from Erin Le Count and Jakwob, stream the sold-out, critically acclaimed show from 24 February.

Following an acclaimed, sold-out run at the National Theatre, Oscar-nominated Rosamund Pike (Saltburn, Gone Girl) brought her performance to the West End in this production from the writer and director of the global phenomenon Prima Facie.

Jessica Parks is a maverick London Crown Court Judge; sharp, compassionate, and determined to change a system she knows isn’t always just. But her career exists inter alia (‘among other things’) as she balances motherhood, friendship and the elusive notion of ‘having it all’.

So, when an unthinkable event rocks her finely tuned life, can she hold her family together – or will everything fall apart?

Inter Alia reunites Olivier Award-winning writer Suzie Miller with BAFTA Award-winning director Justin Martin.