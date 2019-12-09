Hannah Tointon And Joel Montague Will Host The Next WAITRESS Cast Album Karaoke Night In Partnership With TodayTix

The next Waitress London Cast Album Karaoke Night will take place on 18 December in partnership with TodayTix, the premier digital gateway to shows, arts and cultural experiences, and will be hosted by cast members Hannah Tointon (The Inbetweeners, Mr Selfridge, Hollyoaks) and Joel Montague (Falsettos, School of Rock and Funny Girl). Audience members who want the opportunity to sing live on the West End stage just need to sign up before that evening's show to be in with a chance to sing one minute of any song from the musical at the Adelphi, accompanied by the show's musical director Katharine Woolley. Tickets for this performance can be purchased at the venue, waitressthemusical.co.uk and are also available on Today Tix, via their website and app.

Waitress features an original score by 7-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles (Love Song, Brave), who has been announced to join the West End cast as Jenna opposite Gavin Creel (The Book of Mormon, Hello Dolly!) as Dr Pomatter for a strictly limited six-week season from 27 January to 7 March 2020.

London's brand-new smash hit musical comedy Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams her way out of a loveless marriage. When a hot new doctor arrives in town, life gets complicated. With the support of her workmates Becky and Dawn, Jenna overcomes the challenges she faces and finds that laughter, love and friendship can provide the perfect recipe for happiness.

Waitress celebrated its official opening night at the Adelphi Theatre on 7 March 2019 and the Tony-nominated musical is now running in the West End through to 4 July 2020 before embarking on a major nationwide UK tour with further dates and details to be announced in due course.

Waitress currently stars Lucie Jones as Jenna, Hannah Tointon as Dawn, Joel Montague as Ogie, Sandra Marvin as Becky, David Hunter as Dr. Pomatter, Tamlyn Henderson as Earl, Andrew Boyer as Old Joe, Richard Taylor Woods as Cal and Rosemary Nkrumah as Nurse Norma.

The full company includes Piers Bate, Cindy Belliot, Andrew Boyer, Tamlyn Henderson, David Hunter, Lucie Jones, Sandra Marvin, Joel Montague, Olivia Moore, Ben Morris, Nathaniel Morrison, Rosemary Nkrumah, Laura Selwood, Matthew Rowland, Sarah O'Connor, Leanne Pinder, Hannah Tointon and Mark Willshire.

Brought to life by a ground breaking, female-led creative team, Waitress features an original score by Sara Bareilles, a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland) and choreography by Lorin Latarro. The production recently toured across the US and Canada and has announced an Australian premiere in 2020 at the Sydney Lyric Theatre with further productions to open in Holland next year and Japan in 2021.

On its Broadway opening at the Brooks Atkinson Theater where it has since become the longest running show in the venue's history, Waitress was nominated for four Outer Critics' Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical; two Drama League Award Nominations, including Outstanding Production of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Musical; six Drama Desk Nominations, including Outstanding Musical; and four Tony Award Nominations, including Best Musical.





