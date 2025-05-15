HOW TO KILL A CHICKEN Begins This Month At The Brighton Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bringing the golden shores of Costa Rica to the Brighton Fringe this May, HOW TO KILL A CHICKEN follows its highly praised run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2024. This coming-of-age tale follows a daring young woman embarking on her dream holiday across the Atlantic for a rollercoaster ride of love, passion, sex and self-discovery.

In this moving performance, Giulietta Tisminetzky whisks audiences away on a tropical adventure as the Protagonist lets go of inhibitions, rides the waves and finds herself entranced in a cliché sex-fueled holiday romance. This dream-like love story gradually gives way to a deeper dive into vulnerability, boundaries, and the messy complexities of human connection.

HOW TO KILL A CHICKEN is accompanied by a live music ensemble, whose evocative score (composed by Sarah Spencer) provides more than just a backdrop to the journey. Echoing a classical chorus, the powerful music scope guides the Protagonist as she confronts the painful truths she has buried. Tisminetzky's poignant performance unveils how we choose to tell stories; it is a confronting, honest exploration of womanhood, sexual freedom, and the power of truth.

Writer and actor Giulietta Tisminetzky comments “Every day, we negotiate parts of ourselves, often silently enduring situations we'd rather avoid. For women, the consequences can be irreversible. When violence occurs, something within us is lost—but we persist, we continue fighting, and this strength is what I want to talk about.

In the UK, approximately 1 in 4 women experienced sexual abuse last year. It's tragic and it's infuriating. Yet, through this play, we're also saying something else: we celebrate the fierce determination to thrive despite violence. My hope is that it inspires women to reclaim their narratives to dismantle deeply entrenched feelings of shame and fear, because confronting painful truths can empower us and set us free.”

To show their support to female survivors of sexual abuse, proceeds from HOW TO KILL A CHICKEN's run at Edinburgh Fringe 2024 we're donated to The Survivors Trust.

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Musical - Live Standings CATS: The Jellicle Ball - Perelman Performing Arts Center - 16% Drag: The Musical - New World Stages Stage III - 16% Ragtime - New York City Center - 12% Vote Now!