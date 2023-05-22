HOUSE OF FLAMENKA Comes to the Peacock Theatre in October

Performances run 17 – 28 October 2023.

Bigger, bolder, and sexier than ever, House of Flamenka returns to the Peacock due to phenomenal demand. Created and directed by dance royalty Arlene Phillips (Grease, Guys and Dolls, Strictly Come Dancing), and starring renowned flamenco dancer Karen Ruimy (When Jazz Meets Flamenco), this fusion of contemporary dance, flamenco, passion, and high drama is the best night out this autumn!

Featuring an ensemble of internationally acclaimed male dancers, with an intoxicating mix of contemporary pop, Latin and flamenco music, this show will leave you dancing all the way home.

Arlene Philips has said "I am delighted to announce House Of Flamenka is returning to the Peacock Theatre with more sass, more sex, more style and smashing the fourth wall with our dazzling and dynamic flamenco and contemporary dancers, sensational choreographers James and Francisco and of course, our star Karen Ruimy"

Karen Ruimy has said "I am so delighted that the Peacock Theatre have chosen to invite House Of Flamenka back after last year's season. So much work and passionate vision went into creating what we believe is a fantastic show and to have the chance to share it again with the London and international audiences is amazing! Creatively for me it has been an incredible journey of creating a fusion of flamenco and contemporary dance, mixing in pop and classical flamenco music. I look forward to continuing that journey when we return in October. I'd also like to say working with Arlene has been an absolute pleasure and I learn everyday from her. I am looking forward to revisiting that creative process again in the rehearsal room and expressing this high energy, one-of-a-kind choreography and artistic creation on the Peacock stage!"

With a glittering set, lavish costumes, red-hot choreography and a soundtrack bursting with drama and emotion, House of Flamenka is the ultimate night of theatre. Award-winning choreographer James Cousins and flamenco master Francisco Hidalgo come together to choreograph this sexy and spicy spectacular.

You are invited to the House of Flamenka, where hypermasculinity and high camp collide in the sexiest, steamiest evening in London.

Created and directed by Arlene Phillips with co-creator and producer Karen Ruimy. Choreography by James Cousins with flamenco choreography by Francisco Hidalgo.




