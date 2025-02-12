HOLD ON TO YOUR BUTTS Comes to the Arts Theatre This Easter

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The off-West End hit Hold On To Your Butts will have a limited Easter West End engagement at the Arts Theatre from 7-12 April 2025 under The Choir of Man with performances on sale now. The show ran at the Arcola Theatre in London over Christmas and is now on tour with sold out performances!

Recent Cutbacks' live shot-for-shot parody of the greatest dinosaur film of all time is performed by just two actors and a live Foley artist.

The tour began at the Curve Theatre in Leicester on 7 February and continues at Lowry in Salford, Norden Farm in Maidenhead, Macready Theatre in Rugby, Swan Theatre in Worcester, Octagon Theatre Bolton, Birmingham Repertory Theatre, Exeter Northcott Theatre, Norwich Playhouse, The Dukes in Lancaster, Hull Truck Theatre, and Slung Low in Leeds.

A wildly inventive tour-de-force of comedy, physical theatre and live Foley, Hold On To Your Butts was created by Recent Cutbacks, directed by Kristin McCarthy Parker (Puffs, Or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic, Off-Broadway), developed with Nick Abeel, Kyle Schaefer & Blair Busbee, and stars Jack Baldwin (The Play That Goes Wrong and The Comedy About A Bank Robbery, West End) and Charlie Richards (The Play That Goes Wrong West End, The Unfriend West End) who also serves as associate director, with live sound and foley by Charlie Ives (A Christmas Carol – A Ghost Story, Nottingham Playhouse and Alexandra Palace; Private Lives, West End). The company is completed by JAMES PHYSICK (The Unseen, Riverside Studios). A Cappella arrangements are by Kelsey Didion, and Lighting Design is by Christopher Nairne.

Recent Cutbacks is a New York-based creative ensemble founded in 2014. Their critically acclaimed work sits at the intersection of comedy and theatre. They're best known for live movie parodies that fuse humour, nostalgia, and lo-fi spectacle.

Their projects invite audiences to see the world with a newfound exuberance and remind us why we fell in love with movies, theatre, and storytelling in the first place.

