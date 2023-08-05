HEATHERS THE MUSICAL to Conclude Run at The Other Palace in September as Scheduled

This September will see Heathers The Musical graduate from the Other Palace stage, as it hangs up the croquet mallets and bids a farewell to London audiences. The current run of Heathers the Musical at The Other Palace will finish, as scheduled, on Sunday 3rd September.

Produced by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills, the musical started its UK journey with a cult following and was a box office record-breaker at The Other Palace in 2018, before transferring to the Theatre Royal Haymarket for a limited season later that year, going on to win the WhatsOnStage award for Best New Musical 2019. The production then returned to the Haymarket and played a hugely successful summer season 2021, kick-starting the West End's pandemic recovery, before returning back to its original home to reopen The Other Palace.

However, we don't say goodbye to the cult favourite musical for good. The UK and Ireland Tour will be continuing into the autumn and will finish at the New Wimbledon Theatre on 28 October 2023, giving audiences up and down the country the opportunity to visit the Candy Store this year.

And there is still plenty of BIG FUN to be had between now and September at the Other Palace as well. With summer in session, how VERY would it be to celebrate, hold our breath and count the days, since we're graduating soon with the Corn Nuts?

With a book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe, Heathers the Musical is based on one of the greatest cult teen films of all time, and starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater. The production is directed by Andy Fickman, with choreography by Thriller Live's Gary Lloyd, designs by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell, sound by Dan Samson, the assistant choreographer is Christopher Parkinson.

Westerberg High's Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she joins the beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity may finally come true. Mysterious teen rebel JD teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it is murder being a somebody…

Currently staring Miracle Chance (Be More Chill), as Veronica Sawyer, George Renshaw (South Pacific) as Jason 'J.D' Dean.

Our titular 'Heathers' are Olivia Barnett-Legh, who made her professional debut as the formidable Heather Chandler, Kia-Paris Walcott (But I'm A Cheerleader) as Heather Duke, and Katharine Pearson (Back To The Future) as Heather McNamara.

The 2023 graduating class of Westerberg is completed with Katie Ramshaw (Roger and Hammerstein's Cinderella) as Martha Dunnstock, Seb Harwood (Eugenius!) as Kurt Kelly, Cristian Zaccarini (Grease) as Ram Sweeney, Rachel Breeze (La Boheme) as Ms Fleming, Alexander McMorran (Come From Away) as Ram's Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach, Alexander Service (Little Women) as Kurt's Dad/Veronica's Dad/Principal Gowan with Elliot David Parkes (Heathers) as Beleaguered Geek, Carly Burns (Blood Brothers) as Midwestern Surfer Punk, Georgia Anderson (Hairspray) as New Wave Party Girl, Sophie Hutchinson (The Addams Family) as Drama Club Drama Queen, Georgia Iudica-Davies (The Book of Mormon) as Young Republicanette, Bibi Jay (Betty Blue Eyes) as Stoner Chick, Kaine Ruddach (Mamma Mia!) as Preppy Stud, and Lewis Asquith (Heathers) as Hipster Dork.



Photo Credit: Pamela Raith