Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HAIRY, THE EVERYWHERE BEAR, and More Set For Polka Theatre's Spring/Summer 2023 Lineup

Learn more about the programme here!

Jan. 03, 2023  

HAIRY, THE EVERYWHERE BEAR, and More Set For Polka Theatre's Spring/Summer 2023 Lineup

Polka Theatre has announced further programming for their exciting 2023 Spring/Summer Season for 0-12 year-olds, with the premiere of Spymonkey's hilarious visual comedy HAIRY, a revival of their much-loved co-production of The Everywhere Bear, Stuff and Nonsense Theatre Company energetic adaptation of The Adventures of The Little Red Hen, and finally, Angel Exit Theatre's enchanting toooB.

Previously announced productions include: Polka's retelling of a classic tale with Jack v Giant, as well as Let's Build! co-produced by Mapping, and an adaptation of Robert MacFarlane's book The Lost Spells, Page One Theatre's playful Rise and Fall, Tangled Feet and Rowan Tree's Belongings, and the return of the stage adaptation of Julia Donaldson's The Singing Mermaid.

In the newly released season, this summer Polka Theatre and Worthing Theatres and Museums present Spymonkey's HAIRY, a laugh-out-loud exploration of that most versatile and significant feature of human anatomy, in a wonderful new comedy production for ages 6-12 years. Polka's own productions include The Everywhere Bear, co-produced with Little Angel Theatre and Royal & Derngate Northampton. An adaptation of Julia Donaldson's heart-warming tale, which invites young audiences to join The Everywhere Bear on his adventure to make it back to Class One, originally adapted and directed by Polka's Artistic Director Peter Glanville.

Alongside their own productions, also announced today is the return of Stuff and Nonsense Theatre Company after a hugely successful run of The Gingerbread Man last year, with their show The Adventures of the Little Red Hen, featuring captivating puppetry and music in their clever story-telling style. Following this, Angel Exit Theatre present toooB for ages 6 - 24 months, a sensory adventure that introduces theatre and dance to very early years.

Polka Theatre will also be hosting some fantastic workshops across the school holidays, linked to the array of productions on offer; including Shadow Puppetry Masterclass, a circus skills workshops and the opportunity to dabble in the make-up and costume departments to create your own theatrical character.

Artistic Director and joint CEO of Polka Theatre, Peter Glanville said today "Polka are delighted to be presenting this wide-ranging season of work, which includes Jack v Giant, a radical reworking of the traditional tale, alongside a new musical adaptation of Robert MacFarlane's beautiful book The Lost Spells, and lots of HAIRY fun with physical comedy masters Spymonkey. We'd like to thank the Chan Yin Chuen Memorial Charitable Foundation for the support of this wonderful new season "

In addition to their full new season, Polka intend to extend their free ticket scheme Curtain Up! Having enabled 4,000 primary school children from disadvantaged locations in Merton and the surrounding boroughs to experience theatre in the last academic year, this year Polka are dedicated to extending the scheme and reaching 6,000 children in a response to the cost-of-living crisis.

Curtain Up! is only available by application which enables the scheme to reach the most disadvantaged children living in the most marginalised areas, schools working with children with special educational needs, and schools with financial barriers to taking part in arts activities.




Cast Announced For Darlington Operatic Societys GREASE Photo
Cast Announced For Darlington Operatic Society's GREASE
Darlington Operatic Society kicks off 2023 with Grease, the show musical fans often rate as their best-loved musical of all time.    
SNOW WHITE is Coming to the Malthouse Theatre in 2023 Photo
SNOW WHITE is Coming to the Malthouse Theatre in 2023
Festive family entertainment returns to the Malthouse Theatre in Canterbury next Christmas with the fairest pantomime of all, ‘Snow White’, following this year’s record-breaking production of ‘Cinderella’.
BEST EXOTIC MARIGOLD HOTEL Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre in January Photo
BEST EXOTIC MARIGOLD HOTEL Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre in January
Milton Keynes Theatre welcomes brand-new stage adaptation of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel to the city 24 - 28 Jan 2023. Hayley Mills (Pollyanna, The Parent Trap, Whistle Down the Wind) Paul Nicholas (Jesus Christ Superstar, BBC 1's Just Good Friends, Eastenders and Rula Lenska, (ITV's Rock Follies, Coronation Street, Channel 4's Celebrity Big Brother will star in this feel-good tale of love, adventure, and starting-over. 
Matthew Bournes SLEEPING BEAUTY Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre in January Photo
Matthew Bourne's SLEEPING BEAUTY Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre in January
Milton Keynes Theatre welcomes the return of Matthew Bourne with New Adventures 10th anniversary production of gothic romance, SLEEPING BEAUTY. 17 Jan - 21 Jan 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


Sonia Friedman, David Harewood, Stephen Graham, and More Selected for New Year Honours 2023Sonia Friedman, David Harewood, Stephen Graham, and More Selected for New Year Honours 2023
December 31, 2022

King Charles has released the annual New Year Honours List, which features notable members of the theatrical community Sonia Friedman, David Harewood, Stephen Graham, and more.
MORVEREN to be Presented at Barons Court Theatre in JanuaryMORVEREN to be Presented at Barons Court Theatre in January
December 29, 2022

Marvellous Machine Theatre Company will present Morveren by Kate Webster, directed by Lou Corben. Featuring new music and arrangements by Becki Jayne Reed, with the voices of London City Voices and Oxford Community Choir.
AND THEN THE RODEO BURNED DOWN Comes to King's Head Theatre, IslingtonAND THEN THE RODEO BURNED DOWN Comes to King's Head Theatre, Islington
December 28, 2022

It's the best place in the world so why would anyone burn it down? Can these two cowboys figure it out before time is up? In this thrilling hour of clowning, physical theatre and comedy it's a race against time to capture the culprit, put out the metaphorical fires and save the show. 
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for DIRTY DANCING in the West EndPhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals for DIRTY DANCING in the West End
December 27, 2022

Get a first look inside rehearsals for Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story On Stage, returning to the Dominion Theatre in January!
VIDEO: Watch the London Youth Choir Perform Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Sing' on THE ROYAL VARIETY PERFORMANCEVIDEO: Watch the London Youth Choir Perform Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Sing' on THE ROYAL VARIETY PERFORMANCE
December 27, 2022

Watch a clip of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Variety performance with Gary Barlow, Gareth Malone, and the London Youth Choir.
share