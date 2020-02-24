HAIRSPRAY THE MUSICAL Announces Full Tour Dates For 2020-21

Hairspray is hitting the road again in 2020-21! It can now be confirmed that the tour will open at Leicester Curve on 20 August and will visit the following venues in 2020: Manchester Palace, Bradford Alhambra, Blackpool Winter Gardens, Aylesbury Waterside, Birmingham Hippodrome, Glasgow Kings Theatre, Northampton Royal and Derngate, Woking New Victoria, Liverpool Empire and Brighton Theatre Royal.

The tour will then extend into 2021 starting at Southampton Mayflower on 11 January 2021 and continuing on to Bristol Hippodrome, Edinburgh Playhouse, Inverness Eden Court, Ipswich Regent, Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Milton Keynes Theatre, Sunderland Empire, Sheffield Lyceum, Nottingham Theatre Royal, High Wycombe Swan, Plymouth Theatre Royal, Belfast Grand Opera House, Wolverhampton Grand, Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre, Norwich Theatre Royal, Leeds Grand, Southend Cliffs Pavilion and finishing at Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham in May.

On-sale dates and further updates will be available in due course via the website: http://www.hairsprayuktour.com/

Featuring the iconic music and lyrics by Academy Award, Tony and Emmy winning duo Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, this much-loved musical comedy is choreographed by Olivier Award-winning Drew McOnie with direction from Paul Kerryson.

It's Baltimore 1962, where Tracy Turnblad, a big girl with big hair and an even bigger heart, is on a mission to follow her dreams and dance her way onto national TV. Tracy's audition makes her a local star and soon she is using her new-found fame to fight for equality, bagging local heartthrob Link Larkin along the way.

Hairspray is a musical based on the 1988 film of the same name which starred Divine and Ricki Lake, by cult filmmaker John Waters. With music and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman and book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan, Hairspray originally opened to rave reviews on Broadway in 2002 and subsequently won eight Tony Awards. The production opened in London at the Shaftesbury Theatre in 2007 and won four Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Musical. Proving to be an international success, Hairspray has also opened in South Africa, Japan, South Korea, China and Dubai. Following the musical's phenomenal success on stage, a film of the musical was released in 2007 which starred John Travolta, Michelle Pfeiffer and James Marsden.

TOUR DATES

Leicester Curve

Thurs 20 - Sat 29 August 2020

On sale now

Manchester Palace

Wed 2nd Sep - Sat 12 Sep

On sale now

Bradford Alhambra

Tue 15 Sep - Sat 19 Sep

On sale now

Blackpool - Winter Gardens (Opera House)

Mon 21 Sep - Sat 26 Sep

On sale now

Aylesbury Waterside

Mon 5 Oct - Sat 10 Oct

On sale now

Birmingham Hippodrome

Mon 12 Oct - Sat 17 Oct

On sale now

Glasgow Kings

Mon 19 Oct - Sat 24 Oct

On sale now

Northampton Royal and Derngate

Mon 26 Oct - Sat 31 Oct

On sale now

Woking New Victoria

Mon 2 Nov - Sat 7 Nov

On sale now

Liverpool Empire

Mon 9 Nov - Sat 14 Nov

On sale now

Brighton Theatre Royal

Mon 16 - Sat 21 Nov

On sale 2 March

SECOND LEG 2021

Southampton Mayflower

Mon 11 Jan - Sat 16 Jan

On sale now

Bristol Hippodrome

Mon 18 Jan - Sat 23 Jan

On sale 2 March 2020

Edinburgh Playhouse

Mon 25 Jan - Sat 30 Jan

On sale 2 March 2020

Inverness Eden Court

Mon 1 - Sat 6 Feb

On sale soon

Ipswich Regent

Mon 8 - Sat 13 Feb

On sale now

Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre

Mon 15 - Sat 20 Feb

On sale soon

Milton Keynes Theatre

Mon 22 - Sat 27 Feb

On sale 2 March 2020

Sunderland Empire

Mon 1 - Sat 6 Mar

On sale 2 March 2020

Sheffield Lyceum

Mon 15 - Sat 20 Mar

On sale soon

Nottingham Theatre Royal

Mon 22 - Sat 27 Mar

On sale 2 March 2020

High Wycombe Swan

Mon 29 - Sat 3 Apr

On sale soon

Plymouth Theatre Royal

Mon 5 - Sat 10 Apr

On sale soon

Belfast Grand Opera House

Mon 12 - Sat 17 Apr

On sale soon

Wolverhampton Grand

Mon 19 - Sat 24 Apr

On sale soon

Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre

Mon 26 - Sat 1 May

On sale soon

Norwich Theatre Royal

Mon 3 - Sat 8 May

On sale 2 March 2020

Leeds Grand

Mon 10 - Sat 15 May

On sale soon

Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Mon 17 - Sat 22 May

On sale soon

Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

Mon 24 - Sat 29 May

On sale 2 March 2020





