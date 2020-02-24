HAIRSPRAY THE MUSICAL Announces Full Tour Dates For 2020-21
Hairspray is hitting the road again in 2020-21! It can now be confirmed that the tour will open at Leicester Curve on 20 August and will visit the following venues in 2020: Manchester Palace, Bradford Alhambra, Blackpool Winter Gardens, Aylesbury Waterside, Birmingham Hippodrome, Glasgow Kings Theatre, Northampton Royal and Derngate, Woking New Victoria, Liverpool Empire and Brighton Theatre Royal.
The tour will then extend into 2021 starting at Southampton Mayflower on 11 January 2021 and continuing on to Bristol Hippodrome, Edinburgh Playhouse, Inverness Eden Court, Ipswich Regent, Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Milton Keynes Theatre, Sunderland Empire, Sheffield Lyceum, Nottingham Theatre Royal, High Wycombe Swan, Plymouth Theatre Royal, Belfast Grand Opera House, Wolverhampton Grand, Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre, Norwich Theatre Royal, Leeds Grand, Southend Cliffs Pavilion and finishing at Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham in May.
On-sale dates and further updates will be available in due course via the website: http://www.hairsprayuktour.com/
Featuring the iconic music and lyrics by Academy Award, Tony and Emmy winning duo Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, this much-loved musical comedy is choreographed by Olivier Award-winning Drew McOnie with direction from Paul Kerryson.
It's Baltimore 1962, where Tracy Turnblad, a big girl with big hair and an even bigger heart, is on a mission to follow her dreams and dance her way onto national TV. Tracy's audition makes her a local star and soon she is using her new-found fame to fight for equality, bagging local heartthrob Link Larkin along the way.
Hairspray is a musical based on the 1988 film of the same name which starred Divine and Ricki Lake, by cult filmmaker John Waters. With music and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman and book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan, Hairspray originally opened to rave reviews on Broadway in 2002 and subsequently won eight Tony Awards. The production opened in London at the Shaftesbury Theatre in 2007 and won four Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Musical. Proving to be an international success, Hairspray has also opened in South Africa, Japan, South Korea, China and Dubai. Following the musical's phenomenal success on stage, a film of the musical was released in 2007 which starred John Travolta, Michelle Pfeiffer and James Marsden.
TOUR DATES
Leicester Curve
Thurs 20 - Sat 29 August 2020
On sale now
Manchester Palace
Wed 2nd Sep - Sat 12 Sep
On sale now
Bradford Alhambra
Tue 15 Sep - Sat 19 Sep
On sale now
Blackpool - Winter Gardens (Opera House)
Mon 21 Sep - Sat 26 Sep
On sale now
Aylesbury Waterside
Mon 5 Oct - Sat 10 Oct
On sale now
Birmingham Hippodrome
Mon 12 Oct - Sat 17 Oct
On sale now
Glasgow Kings
Mon 19 Oct - Sat 24 Oct
On sale now
Northampton Royal and Derngate
Mon 26 Oct - Sat 31 Oct
On sale now
Woking New Victoria
Mon 2 Nov - Sat 7 Nov
On sale now
Liverpool Empire
Mon 9 Nov - Sat 14 Nov
On sale now
Brighton Theatre Royal
Mon 16 - Sat 21 Nov
On sale 2 March
SECOND LEG 2021
Southampton Mayflower
Mon 11 Jan - Sat 16 Jan
On sale now
Bristol Hippodrome
Mon 18 Jan - Sat 23 Jan
On sale 2 March 2020
Edinburgh Playhouse
Mon 25 Jan - Sat 30 Jan
On sale 2 March 2020
Inverness Eden Court
Mon 1 - Sat 6 Feb
On sale soon
Ipswich Regent
Mon 8 - Sat 13 Feb
On sale now
Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre
Mon 15 - Sat 20 Feb
On sale soon
Milton Keynes Theatre
Mon 22 - Sat 27 Feb
On sale 2 March 2020
Sunderland Empire
Mon 1 - Sat 6 Mar
On sale 2 March 2020
Sheffield Lyceum
Mon 15 - Sat 20 Mar
On sale soon
Nottingham Theatre Royal
Mon 22 - Sat 27 Mar
On sale 2 March 2020
High Wycombe Swan
Mon 29 - Sat 3 Apr
On sale soon
Plymouth Theatre Royal
Mon 5 - Sat 10 Apr
On sale soon
Belfast Grand Opera House
Mon 12 - Sat 17 Apr
On sale soon
Wolverhampton Grand
Mon 19 - Sat 24 Apr
On sale soon
Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre
Mon 26 - Sat 1 May
On sale soon
Norwich Theatre Royal
Mon 3 - Sat 8 May
On sale 2 March 2020
Leeds Grand
Mon 10 - Sat 15 May
On sale soon
Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Mon 17 - Sat 22 May
On sale soon
Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham
Mon 24 - Sat 29 May
On sale 2 March 2020