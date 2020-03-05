Guest Blog: Graham O'Mara On The UK Tour of ABSURD PERSON SINGULAR

Graham O'Mara in

Congratulations to London Classic Theatre on reaching their 20th-anniversary production! We opened Absurd Person Singular by Alan Ayckbourn in Eastbourne last week, and we're touring all over the UK until the end of July.

The achievement of functioning as a touring company in the present climate, with no Arts Council funding, and with a mix of what might be termed 'crowd-pleasers' and more challenging productions such as last autumn's No Man's Land, is no mean feat and, really, to be applauded.

Tech and opening week always features the horror and the thrill of transferring from an odd/noisy/familiar rehearsal room to a theatre/the actual set/full props and costumes/new props and costumes. Plus the bunkered, collective determination to get through with the least pain and maximum problem-solving.

As our Artistic Director Michael Cabot said, this is one of, if not the most, ambitious stagings they've ever done. An anniversary present of sorts. Three sets in one! Beautifully designed. For three acts set a year apart. Offstage conversations - and a VERY large, menacing dog - to be worked in. (We think he's a German Shepherd, but could be an orc or dragon...)

Lots to contend with, and the hard work seems to have paid off - with a detailed, hugely enjoyable kaleidoscope of 70s kitchens and the people in them struggling through the Christmas party taking place in the front rooms in the wings.

Offstage for us actors is the background of touring life. Trains, not planes and automobiles. The charming/baffling idiosyncrasies of new digs each week. Romantic memories of reading Next Season by Michael Blakemore, and What's My Motivation? by Michael Simkins, swirling the anticipation and love of the privilege of playing in Eastbourne's stunning Matcham theatre. Seagulls, (some blue) skies and sea. And being lucky enough to receive the joy of ripples/peals/rolling laughter and, indeed, loud warm applause for our efforts.

The play is a joy. The writing masterful. Something comfortable and reassuring about this 1971 sitcom feel we all know and love. But it contains much more: a deep and dark undertone.

So, Week Two. I'm certainly still 'working' moments, moves and 'business' - and, oh yeah, words. (Double-checking an apostrophe here, a similar but slightly different phrase there). Getting used to seemingly very simple things like...doors. And chairs.

Having a quick change is always a particular thrill. The challenge of getting it done (Director: "I think we can get down from one minute 50 seconds to one minute 20!") balanced against the lack of training at my drama school of any magical powers at all - flight/hovering/teleportation/seeing in the dark. (Maybe i'll cut down on the capoeira warm-up I'm squeezing in here....)

We've already nearly sold out for Ipswich. What a joy. We're excited to have that audience with us; having cleared those tech/opening week hurdles, and now being able to make the show slick and smooth and sexy.

Thank you, Mr Ayckbourn, LCT, the cast and crew, and all who've bought a ticket.

The rake! I didn't mention the bloody rake! A particular delight in a small Cuban heel with a period drinks trolley loaded with cut-glass decanters, bottles and glasses! Oh and THE FRUIT! Apart from the sight of an orange and then a pear tumbling towards the abyss in the dress, no one dropped any...

Absurd Person Singular is touring the UK - full details here





