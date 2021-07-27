Grace Mouat and Nathania Ong Join BE MORE CHILL in the West End

Be More Chill has announced two new cast members for the final 5 weeks in its strictly limited 10 week run at The Shaftesbury Theatre; Grace Mouat [& Juliet, SIX the Musical] will play Chloe Valentine and Mountview graduate Nathania Ong, making her professional debut, will play Jenna Rolan. They will be joining Scott Folan (Jeremy Heere), Blake Patrick Anderson (Michael Mell), Miracle Chance (Christine Canigula), Stewart Clarke (The Squip), Eloise Davies (Brooke Lohst), Christopher Fry (Mr Heere, Mr Reyes), James Hameed (Rich Goranski), Gabriel Hinchliffe (Ensemble), Eve Norris (Ensemble) Miles Paloma (Jake Dillinger) and Brandon Lee Sears (Ensemble),

Be More Chill tells the atypical love story of a boy, a girl....and the supercomputer inside the boy's head guiding him every step of the way. The boy; desperate to be loved. The girl: longing to be noticed. And the supercomputer...just wants to take over the world.

Be More Chill, based on the ground-breaking 2004 cult novel of the same name by Ned Vizzini, with a book by Joe Tracz and Tony Award-nominated original score by Joe Iconis is packed with addictively catchy songs like More than Survive, Be More Chill and the showstopping Michael in the Bathroom. This glorious musical races along with infectious energy while tackling the weird, confusing, often tumultuous time of being a teenager and the increasingly complicated role of technology. The harsher realities of life sit alongside the humour and fantasy of the story which offers believable life lessons leaving its audience totally energized and hopeful by the end.

Be More Chill is an international sensation. When the original cast recording was released, millions of people streamed the album and formed a passionate community of Be More Chill fans. When the 2019 Broadway Cast Recording was released, it debuted at #2 on the Top Cast Albums Chart. Songs from the musical have been heard over 611 million times across digital platforms, with the breakout track Michael In The Bathroom amassing over 42 million streams and 8 million YouTube views alone. Tumblr has ranked Be More Chill as the #2 most talked-about musical on their platform, behind Hamilton. A film adaptation is currently in the works.

Bill Kenwright with Jerry Goehring, Lisa Dozier and Paul Taylor-Mills are proud to be reviving the show this summer. The production is directed by Stephen Brackett, choreographer is Chase Brock, set designer Beowulf Boritt, costume designer Bobby Frederick Tilley, lighting designer Tyler Micoleau, sound designer Ryan Rumery and projection designer Alex Basco Koch. Associate Director is Gavin Mitford, Musical supervision and orchestrations are by Charlie Rosen, music vocal arrangements by Emily Marshall and UK casting is by Will Burton.

INFORMATION

The Shaftesbury Theatre

210 Shaftesbury Avenue

London

WC2H 8DP

Performance Dates

Until Sunday 5 September 2021

Performance Times

Tuesdays - Saturdays at 7:30pm

Thursday & Saturday matinees at 2.30pm

Sundays at 4pm

Tickets

From £22

Booking information:

Telephone 020 7379 5399

www.shaftesburytheatre.com