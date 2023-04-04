Gladys Knight to Open This Year's Hampton Court Palace Festival

Historic Royal Palaces and IMG are thrilled to announce that Gladys Knight will open this year's esteemed Hampton Court Palace Festival on 6 June, the only London date of her 2023 Farewell Tour. Tickets will go on general sale on Wednesday 5 April, with an exclusive pre-sale to e-mail subscribers beginning today.



Hailed as the Empress of Soul, Gladys Knight is renowned for her string of universal hits, including US #1's Midnight Train to Georgia and That's What Friends Are For. As a member of Gladys Knight & The Pips, her tracks Take Me In Your Arms and Love Me, I Heard It Through The Grapevine and It Should Have Been Me are instantly recognised the world over. With an incredible 7 Grammy Awards to her name and recent National Medal of Arts, Gladys' will take to the Hampton Court Palace stage on the opening night of this year's festival, 6 June, for what will be her farewell London show.



Also performing at this year's Hampton Court Palace Festival is bastion of British music Tom Jones, iconic synth-pop duo Soft Cell, and legendary singer and songwriter Grace Jones. Kool & The Gang will bring their soul and funk fusion to the Palace, while indie-rockers Kaiser Chiefs, pop sensation Rick Astley and the internationally acclaimed Björn Again will also take to the stage.



Now in its 27th year, Hampton Court Palace Festival presented by heycar is a summer festival like no other which features a series of incredible performances in a truly unique location. Taking place in the Tudor Courtyard of Henry VIII's majestic palace, the festival gives fans the special opportunity to see world-class artists in an intimate 3,000 capacity.



Dates confirmed so far:



Tuesday 6 June Gladys Knight

Wednesday 7 June Soft Cell

Thursday 8 June Grace Jones

Friday 9 June Kool & The Gang

Saturday 10 June Kaiser Chiefs

Wednesday 14 June Tom Jones

Friday 16 June Bjorn Again

Saturday 17 June Rick Astley

Hampton Court Palace Festival is from 6 - 17 June