Giovanna Fletcher to Lead UK Tour of THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN

Actor, writer, broadcaster and 2020 I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here winner, Giovanna Fletcher is set to star as Rachel Watson in a new UK tour of The Girl on the Train. The gripping thriller, based on the internationally acclaimed number one best-selling novel by Paula Hawkins opens at Richmond Theatre, London on Monday 13 January 2025.

Rachel Watson longs for a different life. Her only escape is the perfect couple she watches through the train window every day, happy and in love. Or so it appears. When Rachel learns that the woman she’s been secretly watching has suddenly disappeared, she finds herself as a witness and even a suspect in a thrilling mystery in which she will face bigger revelations than she could ever have anticipated.

The international phenomenon - which has sold over 20 million copies worldwide and inspired the Dreamworks film starring Emily Blunt - enjoyed a box-office record-breaking theatrical tour in 2019 and, following it’s 2025 Richmond dates, will then tour to: Nottingham, Theatre Royal; Glasgow, Theatre Royal; Norwich, Theatre Royal, Salford, Lowry Theatre; Sheffield, Lyceum Theatre; Shrewsbury, Severn Theatre; Bromley, Churchill Theatre; Cheltenham, Everyman Theatre; Woking, New Victoria Theatre; Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre; Southend, Palace Theatre; Liverpool, Playhouse Theatre; Leicester, Curve Theatre; Cardiff, New Theatre; Brighton, Theatre Royal; Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre; Aberdeen, His Majesty’s Theatre and Leeds, Grand Theatre.

*Giovanna performs as Rachel Watson until Saturday 29 March (Cheltenham). Further dates and full casting to be announced.

Giovanna says of her casting in the role: “I am delighted to be leading the company of The Girl on the Train as Rachel Watson at venues across the UK next year. Paula Hawkin’s psychological thriller has gripped millions of readers worldwide with its Hitchcockian tale of suspense and mystery. What better place than the theatre to take us through its voyeuristic window and deep into Rachel’s story?”

Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel, who have adapted The Girl on the Train for the stage add: “Since opening in the UK in 2018, The Girl on the Train has been performed around the world, so we’re thrilled that it’s coming back for this UK wide tour. We’re really excited to be working with Giovanna Fletcher, playing the leading role of Rachel Watson, in Loveday Ingram’s powerful and stylish production.”

Giovanna Fletcher’s theatrical credits include leading the recent UK tour of Peter James’ Wish You Were Dead. Other acting credits include 2:22 A Ghost Story and Ivanov, both for the West End, as well as A Christmas Carol, Backbeat and The Christmasurus. Giovanna also appears in the feature film The Boat That Rocked.

Giovanna is also a hugely successful author, podcast host and Queen of The Castle after winning I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here in 2020. In 2013, Giovanna published her first fiction book, Billy and Me, and has recently published her sixth novel Walking On Sunshine. Together with her husband Tom Fletcher, the pair have combined their love of writing to pen a trilogy of Sunday Times best-selling books. Giovanna’s first non-fiction book Happy Mum, Happy Baby was a No.1 bestseller that she later turned into an award-winning podcast with Pixiu, which has so far enjoyed 145 episodes and counting, and over 20 million listeners. Adding to her non-fiction work in 2020, Giovanna wrote Letters on Motherhood, another bestseller.

Produced by Simon Friend Entertainment and Josh Andrews Productions, the Wiltshire Creative Production of The Girl on the Train is written by Paula Hawkins, adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel, and is directed by Loveday Ingram.

