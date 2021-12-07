Giles Terera Will Return to the West End Production Of HAMILTON From 17 December

Giles Terera will return to the West End production of Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre from 17 December 2021 - 30 January 2022 to play Aaron Burr, the Olivier award-winning performance he created in the original London cast as Best Actor in a Musical. Simon-Anthony Rhoden, who currently plays the role of Aaron Burr, has unfortunately sustained an injury and will return to the role at a date to be announced. Jay Perry will play the role of Burr on Thursdays during this period.

Cameron Mackintosh said: "I am delighted that Giles was free to return to the role he brilliantly originated when Hamilton first opened in London and I'm very grateful to him for stepping in for Simon-Anthony who sadly recently sustained an injury. It will be wonderful to have Giles back in the room where it happens and we of course wish Simon-Anthony a very speedy recovery and look forward to having him back in the show."

As well as Hamilton, Giles Terera's theatre credits include Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Hamlet, Death and the Kings Horseman, The Hour We Knew Nothing of Each Other, Troilus and Cressida, Candide, Honk! and Darker Face of the Earth all for the National Theatre. His other theatre credits include Blue Orange for the Theatre Royal Bath and Royal & Derngate Theatres, Rosmersholm at the Duke of York's Theatre, The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui for the Donmar Warehouse, The Merchant of Venice, Pure Imagination and King John all for the Globe, The Book of Mormon at the Prince of Wales Theatre, The Tempest at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, Avenue Q at the Noel Coward Theatre, The Rat Pack at the Strand Theatre and Rent at the Prince of Wales Theatre. His film and television credits include The Death of England, Maxx, The Current War, London Boulevard, Horrible Histories and Doctors. His book Hamilton and Me: An Actor's Journal was published by Nick Herm Books earlier this year.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and helped shape the very foundations of the America we know today. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway - the story of America then, as told by America now.

HAMILTON has book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton. Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

The Olivier, Tony and Grammy award-winning production opened at the newly re-built and restored Victoria Palace Theatre in London in December 2017 and continued to play there until the start of lockdown in March last year. The production resumed performances in August 2021.

HAMILTON is produced in London by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater and Cameron Mackintosh.

