Get Tickets From Just £8 for I, JOAN at Shakespeare's Globe Theatre

See the new version of the story of Joan of Arc

Aug. 9, 2022  
Tickets from just £8 for I, Joan

A cry for courage erupts in the Globe Theatre this Summer with the premiere of I, Joan, a powerful new play uncovering the unlikely hero behind the legend.

The men are all fighting, again. An endless war. From nowhere comes an unexpected leader. Young, poor, female and about to spark a revolution. This is Joan.

Join us in the wooden 'O' and feel the heat of the sun, the drench of the rain, and the pulse of Joan's passion. With open hearts and raised voices, we invite you to dance and cheer with us as we rediscover Joan's story. Written by Charlie Josephine (Bitch Boxer) and directed by Ilinca Radulian (Co-Director, Richard III, Globe).

'There's a whole sky inside of you! I wish we'd all remember that.'

Show runs from 25 August 2022 - 22 October 2022




