Get Tickets From Just £12 For Tosca At The London Coliseum

Compromise is for the weak: and Tosca is nothing of the sort.

With her artist beau Cavaradossi (Adam Smith) competing for her affections against the sadistic police chief Scarpia (Noel Bouley), Tosca's (Sinead Campbell Wallace) story becomes intertwined with the tumultuous political landscape of Rome itself.

Already the talk of the town, opera singer Tosca becomes increasingly desperate to stop Scarpia's plans and must resort to deadly means to wrest back her freedom from those who would suppress it. After all: when passion and politics collide, love can prove a fatal weakness.

Christof Loy's production of Tosca sets the rollercoaster story of love, lust, murder and intrigue against a production dripping in operatic grandeur, with Puccini's beautiful score conducted by one of Britain's finest young conductors, Leo Hussain.

With a dramatic story line and Puccini's richly romantic score, book your opera tickets now for Tosca: one of the world's most famous operas.

Production from The Finnish National Opera and Ballet.

Sung in English. The surtitles system displays sung words above the stage.

Venue: London Coliseum

Show Booking Period: 30 September 2022 - 4 November 2022

