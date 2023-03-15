Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gary Wilmot to Play The Wizard in THE WIZARD OF OZ This Summer

He joins the previously announced Ashley Banjo and Jason Manford

Mar. 15, 2023  
Michael Harrison and the Really Useful Group are thrilled to announce that Gary Wilmot, one of the all-time legends of The London Palladium and a star of the annual Palladium Panto, will play the title role in The Wizard of Oz this summer. Gary will star as The Wizard and Professor Marvel, joining the previously announced Jason Manford (the Cowardly Lion) and Ashley Banjo (the Tin Man).

Michael Harrison, the producer of the smash-hit Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, presents Curve's brand-new production of one of the world's most beloved musicals.

Gary has starred in a string of television series making him a household name as a comic-actor and singer. He has been a subject of This is Your Life, hosted the Laurence Olivier awards and won a TMA best actor nomination in his musical theatre debut as Bill Snibson in Me And My Girl.

His many theatre credits include The Wizard in Wicked (Apollo Theatre), Jethro in Prince of Egypt (The Dominion) and Badger in The Wind in the Willows (The London Palladium).

Gary's star turn in the Christmas Palladium Pantomime - which includes as Queen Nigella in Jack & The Beanstalk, Dame Gary in Pantoland at The Palladium, Mrs Crumble in Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs and Sarah The Cook in Dick Whittington - has cemented his place as one of the legends of the iconic theatre.

Michael Harrison said: "I'm delighted today to announce that Gary Wilmot will join Jason Manford and Ashley Banjo in the thrilling new production of The Wizard of Oz. Gary has been one of the stars of The Palladium panto for the last 6 years, and audiences have loved his natural sense of comedy and mischief. I know he will bring these qualities to The Wizard, and his casting only adds to the magic in store at The London Palladium this summer."

Further star casting is to be announced.

Join Dorothy and Toto on an unforgettable adventure as they are swept over the rainbow to the merry old land of Oz.

Featuring the iconic original score from the Oscar-winning MGM film, including Over The Rainbow, Follow The Yellow Brick Road and We're Off To See the Wizard - with additional songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice - this spectacular production will be a magical experience for all the family.

Directed by Nikolai Foster (Billy Elliot The Musical, A Chorus Line) The Wizard of Oz has choreography by Shay Barclay, Set Designer is Colin Richmond, Projection Designer is Douglas O'Connell, Costume and Puppet Designer is Rachael Canning, Lighting Designer is Ben Cracknell, Sound Designer is Adam Fisher, Creative Consultant is Mark Kaufman, Musical Director and Musical Supervisor is George Dyer, Casting Director is Kay Magson CDG, Props Supervisor is Marcus Hall Props and Wigs, Hair and Makeup Designer is Elizabeth Marini.

Follow the yellow brick road next summer to The London Palladium!




From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld.


