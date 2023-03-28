Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gareth Valentine Brings TALES OF A MUSICAL DIRECTOR to Crazy Coqs

Performances are 10-12 April.

Mar. 28, 2023  

Gareth Valentine has announced a three night residency at Crazy Coqs Live at Zedel with special guests two time Olivier Award winners Joanna Riding, Janie Dee and BAFTA nominated, Tony Award and US Drama Desk winner Haydn Gwynne.

Renowned musical director, arranger and raconteur Gareth Valentine announces a three night residency and a return to Crazy Coqs, after his two sold out performances at the venue in 2022 for his one man show 'Tales of a Musical Director' with special guests two time Olivier award winner Janie Dee (Follies, The Motive and the Cue NT, Sondheim's Old Friends), BAFTA nominee, Tony Award and US Drama Desk winner Haydn Gwynne (The Great British Bake Off Musical, Billy Elliot, The Audience, The Crown Netflix, The Windsors Channel 4) and two time Olivier Award winner Joanna Riding (Follies NT, Sondheim's Old Friends, Gypsy)

In a fully penned, anecdotal evening of hilarious stories and music, Gareth Valentine weaves through some of his personal and often hysterical reflections at the piano from his humble Welsh beginnings to his 40 year career in theatre and showbusiness. Described as 'Mr Music' by Victoria Wood, hear hilarious stories from Kander and Ebb to Stephen Sondheim, Roger Moore to Ian McKellen, Chita Rivera to Judi Dench, Trevor Nunn, Hal Prince, Gillian Lynne, Stephen Schwartz to the incomparable Miriam Margolyes, all accompanied by some specially composed music for the evening.

Gareth will be joined by

Janie Dee Monday 10th April

Haydn Gwynne Tuesday 11th April

Joanna Riding Wednesday 12th April

Along with a special contribution from Broadway legend Chita Rivera.

The evening is devised and directed by Conor Sheridan




Claire Cunninghams THANK YOU VERY MUCH Will Embark on Tour Photo
Claire Cunningham's THANK YOU VERY MUCH Will Embark on Tour
National Theatre of Scotland and Manchester International Festival (MIF) in association with Claire Cunningham Projects and Kunstenfestivaldesarts have announced the return of pioneering artist Claire Cunningham’s award-winning contemporary dance performance Thank You Very Much, which pulls back the curtain on the glittering world of the tribute artist.
Birmingham Festival 2023 Will Mark One Year Anniversary of the 2022 Commonwealth Games Photo
Birmingham Festival 2023 Will Mark One Year Anniversary of the 2022 Commonwealth Games
Birmingham City Council has unveiled its plans for Birmingham Festival 23 to mark the one year anniversary of the Commonwealth Games, celebrating the city's creativity, as a sign of its ongoing commitment to funding culture. 
Epic Mythical Tale Will Come Alive Across Wales in New Welsh Language Musical, BRANWEN: DA Photo
Epic Mythical Tale Will Come Alive Across Wales in New Welsh Language Musical, BRANWEN: DADENI
Wales Millennium Centre and Frân Wen are joining forces to produce a brand-new Welsh-language dramatic musical.
A STREET LIKE THIS Premieres at Unfolding Theatre Photo
A STREET LIKE THIS Premieres at Unfolding Theatre
In a time of social division, Unfolding Theatre's A Street Like This is a music-filled theatre production that reminds us we've got more in common than divides us.

