Gareth Valentine Brings TALES OF A MUSICAL DIRECTOR to Crazy Coqs

Renowned musical director, arranger and raconteur Gareth Valentine announces a three night residency and a return to Crazy Coqs, after his two sold out performances at the venue in 2022 for his one man show 'Tales of a Musical Director' with special guests two time Olivier award winner Janie Dee (Follies, The Motive and the Cue NT, Sondheim's Old Friends), BAFTA nominee, Tony Award and US Drama Desk winner Haydn Gwynne (The Great British Bake Off Musical, Billy Elliot, The Audience, The Crown Netflix, The Windsors Channel 4) and two time Olivier Award winner Joanna Riding (Follies NT, Sondheim's Old Friends, Gypsy)

In a fully penned, anecdotal evening of hilarious stories and music, Gareth Valentine weaves through some of his personal and often hysterical reflections at the piano from his humble Welsh beginnings to his 40 year career in theatre and showbusiness. Described as 'Mr Music' by Victoria Wood, hear hilarious stories from Kander and Ebb to Stephen Sondheim, Roger Moore to Ian McKellen, Chita Rivera to Judi Dench, Trevor Nunn, Hal Prince, Gillian Lynne, Stephen Schwartz to the incomparable Miriam Margolyes, all accompanied by some specially composed music for the evening.

Gareth will be joined by

Janie Dee Monday 10th April

Haydn Gwynne Tuesday 11th April

Joanna Riding Wednesday 12th April

Along with a special contribution from Broadway legend Chita Rivera.

The evening is devised and directed by Conor Sheridan