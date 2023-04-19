Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

GUYS & DOLLS Extends Booking at The Bridge Theatre to 24 February 2024

Priority Member booking opens today (19 April), with tickets going on general sale on 21 April.

Apr. 19, 2023  
Guys & Dolls - Standing & Stage Area

Nicholas Hytner's critically acclaimed immersive production of Guys & Dolls is extending booking to 24 February 2024 at the Bridge Theatre. Priority Member booking opens today (19 April), with tickets going on general sale on 21 April.

Guys & Dolls - a musical fable of Broadway, based on the story and characters of Damon Runyon - opened on 14 March 2023, marking Hytner's first musical presented at The Bridge.

The current cast is Daniel Mays (Nathan Detroit), Cedric Neal (Nicely-Nicely Johnson), Andrew Richardson (Sky Masterson), Celinde Schoenmaker (Sarah Brown) and Marisha Wallace (Miss Adelaide). Also appearing are Jordan Castle (Harry the Horse), Cornelius Clarke (Lieutenant Brannigan), Cameron Johnson (Big Jule), Anthony O'Donnell (Arvide Abernathy), Mark Oxtoby (Benny Southstreet), Ryan Pidgen (Rusty Charlie) and Katy Secombe (General Cartwright). Completing the cast are Simon Anthony, Lydia Bannister, Kathryn Barnes, Callum Bell, Cindy Belliot, Petrelle Dias, Ike Fallon, Leslie Garcia Bowman, George Ioannides, Robbie McMillan, Perry O'Dea, Charlotte Scott, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Isabel Snaas, Sasha Wareham and Dale White in the ensemble.

The Bridge transforms for one of the greatest musicals of all time. It has more hit songs, more laughs and more romance than any show ever written. The seating is wrapped around the action while the immersive tickets transport you to the streets of Manhattan and the bars of Havana in the unlikeliest of love stories. Join us on Broadway for the explosion of joy that is Guys & Dolls.

Guys & Dolls has music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, with - choreography by Arlene Phillips with James Cousins, musical supervision and arrangements by Tom Brady, set by Bunny Christie, costumes by Bunny Christie and Deborah Andrews, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Paul Arditti, orchestrations by Charlie Rosen, associate direction by James Cousins, and casting by Charlotte Sutton.





