GRAYSON PERRY: A SHOW ALL ABOUT YOU to Tour in 2023

FANE are delighted to announce that contemporary artist, writer and broadcaster Grayson Perry will be embarking on a UK tour for 2023.

The tour will begin in Basingstoke on 15th September 2023 and conclude at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane in London on 28th November. Priority tickets go on sale at 10am Thursday 17th November with general on sale taking place Friday 18th November.

Grayson Perry: A show All About you questions what makes you, you? Is there a part deep inside of you that no one understands? Have you found your tribe or are you a unique human being? Or is it more complicated than that? In the last few decades a combination of individualism, the internet and the culture war has, for many of us, brought our feelings about our own and other people's identity to the fore.

Grayson Perry, white, male, heterosexual, able bodied, English, southerner, baby boomer and member of the establishment takes a mischievous look at the nature of identity in his new show that will make you laugh, shudder, and reassess who you really are. It's one not to be missed!

Grayson Perry is an English contemporary artist, writer and broadcaster. He is known for his ceramic vases, tapestries, as well as his observations of the contemporary arts scene and for dissecting British "prejudices, fashions and foibles".

In 2003, he became famous as the first ceramic artist to win the Turner Prize and was awarded a CBE in 2014. In 2020 he became the first British Artist to win the Erasmus Prize since Henry Moore. Along with his art, Grayson has written and presented documentaries. The first one was for Channel 4 entitled Why Men Wear Frocks, an adaptation from the book, Grayson Perry: Portrait of the Artist as a Young Girl in which he examined transvestism and masculinity in the 21st century. Grayson spoke candidly about his own experiences and the effect it has had on him and his family. The documentary received a Royal Television Society Award for Best Network Production.

In 2012 his C4 series, All in the Best Possible Taste received a BAFTA for Specialist Factional Television. Grayson's C4 programme Who Are You? led to the accompanying artwork from the series being housed in the National Portrait Gallery, a first for the Gallery. The programme was awarded Best Arts Programme at The Royal Television Society Programme Awards and Specialist Factual at the BAFTAs, that year Grayson was also awarded Documentary Presenter of the Year at The Grierson Awards.

In 2013 he delivered the BBC Reith Lectures, another first for him as the first artist to do so.

His publishing ranges from an autobiography The Descent of Man (2016) and a graphic novel Cycle of Violence (2012). Playing to the Gallery (2014) derived from The Reith Lectures along with his illustrated Sketchbooks (2016).Grayson took to Twitter to navigate post-Brexit Britain in his own inimitable style by inviting C4 viewers to help create his next major work - The two pots featured in the series Grayson Perry: What Britain Wants and also as apart of Grayson's most important British solo exhibition, 'The Most Popular Art Exhibition Ever', which was held at the Serpentine Gallery in June 2017. In late 2017, Grayson won Best Documentary Presenter at The Grierson Awards for the third time following the broadcast of Grayson Perry: All Man for C4. Summer of 2018 saw Grayson co-ordinate the 250th Celebration of The Royal Academy's Summer Exhibition. Along with fellow artists, Grayson handpicked over 1,300 works to make up the biggest, brightest and most colourful exhibition under the theme of Art Made Now. Rites of Passage, again for C4, was aired in 2018. This explored the ceremonies and rituals surrounding some of life's landmark events; Birth, Coming of Age, Marriage and Death. Them and Us, Grayson's first UK one man show, toured later that year discussing 'cultural divisions' within the world we live in today. He was invited to tour Australia late 2019 and early 2020.

Throughout the global pandemic, Grayson made it his mission to unleash creative collectively and unite the nation through art, turning the camera back on the viewer with the challenge: have a go yourself. Grayson's Art Club aired each week from his studio - taking the country with him as he created new art works throughout lockdown. The art created was displayed in a public exhibition, that chronicled the changing moods of Britain and provided a record of the historic times we're living through. The programme won the Arts and Presenter's Award at the 2021 RTS Programme Awards, shortly after it returned for a second series. Grayson Perry's Big American Road Trip, also aired in 2021, which saw him explore the changing landscape of Trump's America; from race to class and identity.

Grayson Perry said: "I can't wait to head back out on the road next autumn with my brand-new show - which is all about you! I will be visiting almost every corner of the country in my biggest tour yet. Don't be a stranger. See you there."