Further Casting Announced For JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at the London Palladium

Louis Gaunt, Rob Madge and Natalie McQueen will join the cast of Jack and the Beanstalk at The London Palladium this Christmas. They join the previously announced Dawn French, Julian Clary, Alexandra Burke, Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers and Gary Wilmot. Jack and the Beanstalk plays from 10 December 2022 to 15 January 2023.

Louis Gaunt (Jack) most recently completed a run in the West End production of Mary Poppins as Bert. His other theatre credits include Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends at the Sondheim Theatre, Piaf at Nottingham Playhouse, Gypsy at the Royal Exchange Theatre, Grease on National Tour, Standing at the Sky's Edge at Sheffield Crucible, Sweet Charity at Nottingham Playhouse, Kiss Me, Kate at Sheffield Crucible, and his professional stage debut at Grange Park Opera in Oklahoma! for which he won at The Stage Debut Awards in 2018. His television credits include the most recent series of Bridgerton for Netflix and ITV's The Larkins.

Rob Madge's (Pat The Cow) theatre credits include Millennials: A Pop Cycle at the Other Palace, Bedknobs & Broomsticks UK and Ireland Tour, Les Misérables UK and Ireland Tour, Les Misérables 25th Anniversary Concert at the O2, Les Misérables at the Barbican, Oliver! at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane and Mary Poppins at the Prince Edward Theatre. Madge's production of My Son's a Queer (But What Can You Do?) will run at the Garrick Theatre this Autumn.

Natalie McQueen's (Princess Jill) previous West End credits include Blanche Barrow in Bonnie and Clyde at The Arts Theatre, Doralee in 9 to 5 The Musical at the Savoy Theatre, Lauren in Kinky Boots at the Adelphi Theatre. Other theatre credits include Catherine in Pippin at The Charing Cross Theatre, The Mad Hatter in Wonderland UK and Ireland Tour and Dinah in Starlight Express at The Other Palace. Her concerts include Bonnie & Clyde at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane and Frank Wildhorn & Friends at Cadogan Hall, London and the Palace Theatre Manchester. Original cast recordings include 9 to 5 The Musical and Natalie can also be seen on screen playing Lauren in the live film recording of Kinky Boots.

Once again directed by Michael Harrison, Jack and the Beanstalk will feature lavish new set designs from Mark Walters and costume designs from Hugh Durrant created especially for The London Palladium. Harrison's production has choreography by Karen Bruce, with lighting designs by Ben Cracknell, sound designs by Gareth Owen and composition and orchestrations by Gary Hind.

Jack and the Beanstalk is produced by Michael Harrison for Crossroads Pantomimes. As a producer in the West End his credits include The Drifter's Girl, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Gypsy, The Bodyguard, Annie and Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein. Crossroads Pantomimes is the world's biggest pantomime producer and part of Crossroads Live, a global leader in the production of musical theatre and immersive entertainment experiences.