Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Further Casting Announced For JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at the London Palladium

Jack and the Beanstalk plays from 10 December 2022 to 15 January 2023.

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 27, 2022  
Further Casting Announced For JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at the London Palladium

Louis Gaunt, Rob Madge and Natalie McQueen will join the cast of Jack and the Beanstalk at The London Palladium this Christmas. They join the previously announced Dawn French, Julian Clary, Alexandra Burke, Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers and Gary Wilmot. Jack and the Beanstalk plays from 10 December 2022 to 15 January 2023.

Louis Gaunt (Jack) most recently completed a run in the West End production of Mary Poppins as Bert. His other theatre credits include Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends at the Sondheim Theatre, Piaf at Nottingham Playhouse, Gypsy at the Royal Exchange Theatre, Grease on National Tour, Standing at the Sky's Edge at Sheffield Crucible, Sweet Charity at Nottingham Playhouse, Kiss Me, Kate at Sheffield Crucible, and his professional stage debut at Grange Park Opera in Oklahoma! for which he won at The Stage Debut Awards in 2018. His television credits include the most recent series of Bridgerton for Netflix and ITV's The Larkins.

Rob Madge's (Pat The Cow) theatre credits include Millennials: A Pop Cycle at the Other Palace, Bedknobs & Broomsticks UK and Ireland Tour, Les Misérables UK and Ireland Tour, Les Misérables 25th Anniversary Concert at the O2, Les Misérables at the Barbican, Oliver! at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane and Mary Poppins at the Prince Edward Theatre. Madge's production of My Son's a Queer (But What Can You Do?) will run at the Garrick Theatre this Autumn.

Natalie McQueen's (Princess Jill) previous West End credits include Blanche Barrow in Bonnie and Clyde at The Arts Theatre, Doralee in 9 to 5 The Musical at the Savoy Theatre, Lauren in Kinky Boots at the Adelphi Theatre. Other theatre credits include Catherine in Pippin at The Charing Cross Theatre, The Mad Hatter in Wonderland UK and Ireland Tour and Dinah in Starlight Express at The Other Palace. Her concerts include Bonnie & Clyde at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane and Frank Wildhorn & Friends at Cadogan Hall, London and the Palace Theatre Manchester. Original cast recordings include 9 to 5 The Musical and Natalie can also be seen on screen playing Lauren in the live film recording of Kinky Boots.

Once again directed by Michael Harrison, Jack and the Beanstalk will feature lavish new set designs from Mark Walters and costume designs from Hugh Durrant created especially for The London Palladium. Harrison's production has choreography by Karen Bruce, with lighting designs by Ben Cracknell, sound designs by Gareth Owen and composition and orchestrations by Gary Hind.

Jack and the Beanstalk is produced by Michael Harrison for Crossroads Pantomimes. As a producer in the West End his credits include The Drifter's Girl, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Gypsy, The Bodyguard, Annie and Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein. Crossroads Pantomimes is the world's biggest pantomime producer and part of Crossroads Live, a global leader in the production of musical theatre and immersive entertainment experiences.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look At the World Premiere of FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL Photos: First Look At the World Premiere of FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL 
September 26, 2022

The world premiere production of FISHERMAN’S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL is set to visit Milton Keynes Theatre 04 - 08 October with an all star cast. See photos from the production!
Ewan Stewart, Jamie Quinn & Graeme Dalling to Lead WICKIES: THE VANISHING MEN OF EILEAN MOR at Park TheatreEwan Stewart, Jamie Quinn & Graeme Dalling to Lead WICKIES: THE VANISHING MEN OF EILEAN MOR at Park Theatre
September 26, 2022

The cast has been announced for the World Premiere of Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor at Park Theatre. Written by Paul Morrissey, Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor opens at the Park Theatre on Wednesday 30th November 2022 and runs until Saturday 31st December 2022.
Polka Theatre Announces 2023 Spring SeasonPolka Theatre Announces 2023 Spring Season
September 26, 2022

Polka Theatre has announced a new season of children's theatre from February 2023 – May 2023.
CARRIE: THE MUSICAL Comes To Central London Next MonthCARRIE: THE MUSICAL Comes To Central London Next Month
September 26, 2022

Sedos brings the cult classic Carrie: The Musical to the Bridewell Theatre in central London from 25-29 October 2022. 
THE DRIFTERS GIRL Announces First UK Tour DatesTHE DRIFTERS GIRL Announces First UK Tour Dates
September 26, 2022

The first 2023 / '24 tour dates have been announced for The Drifters Girl, the new musical which tells the remarkable story of one of the world's greatest vocal groups and the woman who made them.