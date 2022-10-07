Full Schedule Released for Musical Con, the UK's First Ever Musical Theatre Fan Convention

Musical Con have released the full schedule for their exciting fan convention, which is taking place at ExCeL London later this month. The sold-out event is the first of its kind and brings together 10,000 musical theatre fans and enthusiasts over the weekend for a celebration of musicals.

Highlights on the Main Stage include a number of Show Spotlights, such as &Juliet 'Making A New Musical' with cast and creatives including Miriam Teak Lee and Tom Francis; Back To The Future with Bob Gale, the writer of the original film and musical and cast members Roger Bart and Ben Joyce; Heathers The Musical with the cast and producer Paul Taylor Mills; Get Up! Stand Up! on bringing Bob Marley's music to the stage and 'Celebrating 50 Years of Cameron Mackintosh' with cast and creatives from Les Misérables, Hamilton, Phantom Of The Opera and Mary Poppins.

On the Backstage Theatre, fans will see a Disney puppetry demonstration and talk with Gary Jordan, Zazu from The Lion King and Mikayla Jade, Sven from Frozen; a talk on bringing Everybody's Talking About Jamie from stage to screen with the musical's theatre and film director Jonathan Butterell; and 'Writing a Hit Musical' with the writer of SIX The Musical Toby Marlow. Other Backstage Theatre talks and panels include costume with 'Behind The Seams', choreography with 'Moving A Musical', 'Vocal Health' with the West End's leading vocal team, 'Destigmatising Mental Health on the West End', 'Why Representation Matters In All Area of Theatre', 'The Alternate and Swing Superstars of the West End', 'Black Lives Matter West End' and 'LGBTQIA+ On The West End', all with cast and creatives from West End shows.

There are a number of show previews where fans will get a sneak peek of forthcoming musicals at various stages of their production, including Cinderella (Hope Mill Theatre) featuring Grace Mouat; new musical Super You featuring Aimie Atkinson; and Footballers Wives featuring Alice Fearn. Special Performances with Q&As include 'Sondheim and Me' with Jenna Russell and new music from musical theatre supergroup SVN; as well as epic opening and closing ceremonies featuring Musical Con Ambassadors Alice Fearn, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Aimie Atkinson, Ben Forster, Shanay Holmes and Layton Williams. There is even a gameshow called Show Off where previous cast members of Everybody's Talking About Jamie go head-to-head with Legally Blonde, and an exciting cast reunion of In The Heights.

Pre-booked premium activities, many of which have already sold out, include Stage Door Experiences, which give fans an opportunity to get an autograph or professional photo with over 20 different stage faves including Adam Garcia, Hannah Lowther and Cassidy Janson, and 30 workshops and masterclasses all taught exclusively by West End stars and creatives.

It's not just about the shows and the stars at Musical Con - there is plenty of fan-orientated content too, with hundreds of attendees entering competitions including Cosplay, Lip Sync Battle, and Star Of Musical Con, with the finalists battling it out on the Main Stage. There are Fan Meets for Hamilfans, The Queendom, Corn Nuts, Phans & Rentheads, where fans can find their tribe and share their passion.

All this plus Theatreland featuring exhibitors from across the musical theatre community, from fan art and merchandise stalls, schools and colleges, to West End shows including Frozen, The Lion King, Back To the Future, &Juliet and Moulin Rouge, with more photo opportunities than your Instagram feed can handle.

See the full schedule at www.musicalcon.co.uk/schedule.