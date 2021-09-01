Full Casting Announced For the West End Return of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Full casting has been confirmed for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which will resume performances at the Palace Theatre in London on 14 October 2021.

Joining the previously announced Jamie Ballard as Harry Potter, Susie Trayling as Ginny Potter and Dominic Short who plays their son Albus Potter, Thomas Aldridge as Ron Weasley, MIchelle Gayle as Hermione Granger and Phoenix Edwards as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley and James Howard as Draco Malfoy and Luke Sumner as his son Scorpius Malfoy are Lola Adaja, Samson Ajewole, David Annen, Valerie Antwi, Sue Appleby, Phil Cheadle, Craig Connolly, Robert Curtis, Tim Dewberry, Jim Fish, Thomas Gilbey, Jemma Gould, Rachel Hinds, Jordan Lang, Ronnie Lee, Katrina Lopes, Lucy Mangan, David Mara, Lucia McAnespie, Jayne Mckenna, Kathryn Meisle, Gordon Millar, Ian Redford, Thomas Royal, Tom Sturgess, Joshua Talbot, Mark Theodore, Emma-May Uden, Madeleine Walker and Wreh-Asha Walton complete the 43-strong company playing a variety of characters including seven children - Noah Alexander, Tom Quinn Alexander, Abby Barnes, Harley Barton, Chase Collard, Samuel Newby and Cici Smith - who will alternate two roles.

Tickets for the original two-part multi award-winning production in the West End are from today (1 September 2021) now available for performances at the Palace Theatre until 23 October 2022 to UK Harry Potter Fan Club members, with access opening at 9am. General public on sale for these new performances opens tomorrow, 2 September 2021. Tickets remain priced from £15 per part, and for every performance there are over 300 tickets at £20 or less per part.

The regular performance schedule is now as follows - Monday, Tuesday and Thursday - no performance; Wednesday, Friday and Saturday - 2pm Part One & 7pm Part Two; Sunday - 1pm Part One & 6pm Part Two.

The original production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, one play presented in two parts, is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. The critically acclaimed production received its world premiere in July 2016 at the Palace Theatre in London. The most awarded new play in theatre history, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has won 24 major theatre awards in the UK and is the most awarded play in the history of the Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine awards including Best New Play. The production has also won 25 major US awards with six Tony Awards including Best Play.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany with movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe, and casting by Julia Horan CDG.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

In addition to the return of the original London production, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is currently playing at the Princess Theatre Melbourne. Performances plan to resume in November 2021 at the Lyric Theater, New York followed by productions at the Curran Theater, San Francisco in January 2022, the Mehr! Theatre, Hamburg in December 2021, the Ed Mirvish Theatre, Toronto in the summer of 2022 and the TBS Akasaka ACT Theater in Tokyo in the summer of 2022. The New York, San Francisco and Toronto productions will be returning in a newly staged, one show experience. Details of all productions of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child can be found at HarryPottertheplay.com