Full Casting Announced For LOVE STORY at Cadogan Hall

Rebecca Caine (Les Miserables, The Sound of Music, Preludes) will join the previously announced Emma Williams and Michael Xavier for Love Story: 10th Anniversary Concert, directed by Kirk Jameson (I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, Marry Me A LiDle).

Michael Matus (The Phantom of the Opera, La Cage Aux Folles) will replace Peter Polycarpou as Phil Cavilleri, who has had to withdraw due to scheduling conflicts.

Simon Green (Titanic, Mrs Henderson Presents, Priscilla Queen of the Desert) will play Oliver BarreG III.

Completing the cast is Jenna Boyd (Come from Away) as the Doctor. The Ensemble features Simbi Akande (The Prince of Egypt), Jordan Cunningham (Priscilla Queen of the Desert), Alison Driver (What's New Pussycat?), Charlie-Jade Jones (West Side Story), Maximillian Murphy (Parade), and Nikhil Singh Rai (Les Miserables, Mountview).

Love Story celebrates the 10th Anniversary of Love Story's premiere at Chichester Festival Theatre and subsequent transfer to the West End's Duchess Theatre.

Based on the 1970 New York Times #1 bestselling novel by Erich Segal - which was adapted into one of the highest grossing films of all time - Love Story follows Oliver Barrett IV, a Harvard jock, and Jenny Cavilleri, a gifted musician studying at Radcliffe.

Love Story was Olivier-nominated for Best Musical, Best Actor in a Musical (Xavier) and Best Actress in a Musical (Williams). Since its West End run in 2010, the show has been performed in the USA, Russia, The Netherlands, Belgium, Brazil, South Korea, Italy, Germany and Bolton Octagon Theatre.

The concert takes place at Cadogan Hall - Sunday 28th November 2021 at 6.30pm.

Box Office: https://cadoganhall.com/whats-on/love-story/