Full Cast and Creative Team Set For RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL at Southwark Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The full cast has been announced for the record-breaking UK premiere of RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL, written by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell.

The musical will preview at Southwark Playhouse Elephant from Friday 14 November 2025, running for a limited engagement until Saturday 10 January 2026, with an official opening night on Wednesday 19 November 2025. RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL broke the Southwark Playhouse's record of most tickets sold within a 24-hour period after going on sale. Due to overwhelming demand, five additional performances have also been added.

Edward Wu he/him (Kim's Convenience, Riverside Studios) will star as The Amazing Karnak, with Baylie Carson they/them (Mean Girls, SIX, West End) as Ocean, Grace Galloway she/her (Priscilla The Party, Blood Brothers, UK Tour) as Jane Doe, Robyn Gilbertson she/her (making her professional debut) as Constance, Damon Gould he/they (Cabaret, West End; Newsies, Troubadour Theatre) as Noel, Bartek Kraszewski he/him (making his professional debut) as Mischa and Jack Maverick he/him (making his professional debut) as Ricky. The cast is completed by Nathaniel Purnell he/him (Shucked, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre; The Time Traveller's Wife, West End) and Rebecca D'Lacey she/her (The Rocky Horror Picture Show, European Tour).

Writers Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell said “"We are beyond thrilled that a musical, which began in the basement of a Ukrainian church in Victoria, Canada, has finally found its way to London, England, this fall! The exceptional team assembled for this production is truly remarkable, and we can't wait for UK audiences to experience Ride the Cyclone!"

Buckle up for the ride of a lifetime.

Darkly funny, wildly imaginative, and surprisingly heartfelt — Ride the Cyclone is the international musical phenomenon crashing into London. When a freak rollercoaster accident claims the lives of six teens, they find themselves trapped in limbo — and offered one last shot at life. One by one, they step into the spotlight to prove why they deserve a second chance at life.

Ride the Cyclone is a genre-defying journey through big dreams, dark secrets, and the search for what makes a life well-lived.

It's not a game. It's just a ride.

RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL had its world premiere at the Atomic Vaudeville in British Columbia, Canada in 2008. The American premiere took place at the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre in September 2015 and went on to open Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in November 2016. Since then it has had runs in Seattle, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Sydney and Buenos Aires.

RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL will be directed and choreographed by Lizzi Gee with musical direction by Ben McQuigg, set and costume design by Ryan Dawson Laight, lighting design by Tim Deiling, video design by Nina Dunn for PixelLux, sound design by Tom Marshall and casting by Harry Blumenau. Production Management is by Toby P Darvill for Production Solutions Group, with General Management by Jack Maple Productions.

RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL is produced by Kevin McCollum, Morris Berchard and Jack Maple. The show is licensed by Broadway Licensing.