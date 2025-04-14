Full Cast Set for NOUGHTS & CROSSES at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre has revealed the full cast for the stage adaptation of Malorie Blackman’s novel Noughts & Crosses, adapted by Dominic Cooke, and directed by Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre’s Associate Artistic Director, Tinuke Craig. The production runs from 28 June - 26 July 2025.



The cast includes Alec Boaden (Jude), Amanda Bright (Jasmine), Corinna Brown (Sephy), Halle Brown (Lola & Juno), Michael Cusick (Mr Stanhope & Peter), Elle Davies (Shania & Leila), Eddie Elliot (Mr Corsa & Collins & Jack), Emma Jane Goodwin (Sarah Pike), Kate Kordel (Meggie), Jessica Layde (Minerva), Wela Mbusi (Mr Pingule & Governor), Habib Nasib Nader (Kamal), Yolanda Ovide (Dionne & Clerk), Helena Pipe (Reporter & Kelanie & Joannie), Richard Riddell (Ryan), Ben Skym (Colin & Morgan), Noah Valentine (Callum) and Chanel Waddock (Lynette).



Creatives include RC Annie (Fight Directors); Phillippe Cato (Associate Director); Tinuke Craig (Director); Hazel Holder (Voice Coach); Ingrid Mackinnon (Movement & Intimacy Director); Max Pappenheim (Sound Designer); Joshua Pharo (Lighting Designer); Colin Richmond (Set & Costume Designer); Jacob Sparrow (Casting Director); DJ Walde (Composer).



‘All our lives criss-crossing but never really touching. A world full of strangers living with all that fear.’ Widely considered to be one of the 21st century’s greatest novels, Malorie Blackman’s best-selling Noughts & Crosses, a bittersweet love story with echoes of Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, is revived for the London stage in this brand-new production.



By a secluded beach Callum and Sephy meet in secret; life-long friends living on separate sides of a divided world. When Callum, from a Nought family, is accepted to Sephy’s prestigious Cross school, will it bring them closer, or will the hate and fear that surrounds them drive them apart?



Dominic Cooke’s adaptation of this epic story set against the political backdrop of a deeply divided society, is directed by Associate Artistic Director Tinuke Craig (A Raisin in the Sun) in her Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre debut.



Comments