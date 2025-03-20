Full Cast Set for MARIE AND ROSETTA UK Premiere Starring Beverley Knight

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



To mark the 110th anniversary of the birth of American singer and songwriter Sister Rosetta Tharpe, the Rose Theatre, Chichester Festival Theatre and ETT revealed the full cast and creative team for the UK premiere of George Brant’s Marie and Rosetta, the roof-raising play with music telling the true story of Tharpe and her protégé Marie Knight. Directed by Monique Touko (The Boy at the Back of the Class; School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play), this production featuring gospel and blues hits is an electrifying portrait of the godmother of rock ’n’ roll.

As previously announced, celebrating her professional play debut as Rosetta Tharpe, is multi award-winning singer and actress Beverley Knight, whose many West End performances include Memphis, The Drifters Girl, Sylvia (for which she won an Olivier Award) and Sister Act.

Joining Beverley Knight is Ntombizodwa Ndlovu, an up-and-coming talent making her London stage debut as Marie Knight, Rosetta’s protege and musical partner. Her recent theatre credits include, Cat On a Hot Tin Roof, The Space Between Us, Mixtape, Nothing, and The Mountain Top (Royal Exchange Theatre).

The creative team joining Touko includes Lily Arnold (Set Designer), Jodie-Simone Howe (Costume Designer), Kloé Dean (Movement Director), Liam Godwin (Music Supervisor, Arranger & Orchestrator), Matt Haskins (Lighting Designer), Tony Gayle (Sound Designer), Bethan Clark (Intimacy Director), Joel Trill (Voice & Dialect Coach), Jacob Sparrow (Casting Director), Jordi M. Carter (Associate Director), and Teresa Nagel (Associate Lighting Designer).

Marie and Rosetta runs at the Rose Theatre in Kingston 2 - 24 May before transferring to the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre 27 - 31 May and Chichester Festival Theatre 25 June - 26 July. Marie and Rosetta is a co-production between Rose Theatre, Chichester Festival Theatre and ETT.

