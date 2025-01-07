Full Cast Set For the Premiere of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CLUELESS, The Musical has announced its full cast and creative team, beginning performances at London’s Trafalgar Theatre on 15 February as part of both the 30th Anniversary of the original film’s release and 250-year Anniversary of Jane Austen’s birth.

Original Writer-Director of the beloved film, Amy Heckerling who is also writing the book for the new musical said: "I couldn't be more excited about CLUELESS, the Musical opening next month. I am totally in love with the brilliant new talent we have been working with, and can't wait for audiences to be thrilled with their singing, dancing, their heart and humour. What better way to kick off this year's 30th anniversary of the Clueless movie than to share the love and laughter of Cher's world with fans old and new.”

Joining the previously announced Emma Flynn (Cher) and Keelan McAuley (Josh), the much-loved characters will be brought to life on stage by the stellar cast: Dionne played by Chyna-Rose Frederick, Tai by Romona Lewis-Malley, Murray by Rabi Kondé and Christian by Isaac J Lewis. Travis will be played by Blake Jordan, Elton by Max Mirza, Mel / Mr Hall / Driving Instructor by Ryan O'Donnell, Miss G / Ms S / Lucy / Heather by Imelda Warren-Green and Amber by Emily Florence.

The full ensemble comprises Sophie Elmes, Jacob Fisher, Aoife Kenny, Josh Latunji, James Lim, Ernest Stroud and Grace Eleanor Thomas. Swings are Dylan Gordon-Jones, Lucas Lluna, Lucy Rice and Rachel Seirian.

Where Clueless led, a generation followed - and the film’s legions of fans have been crying out for a musical ever since. Clueless isn’t just a Hollywood classic — it’s a story that has lived with generations, thanks to its heart, humour, and undeniable charm as well as original source material - Jane Austen’s Emma. It’s a story with a ‘heart of gold and a card made of platinum’, proving that popularity may come and go, but some things never go out of fashion. From West Hollywood to the West End, this musical reimagining takes everything fans love about the film and brings it to life in a fresh, vibrant way.

CLUELESS, a new musical comedy based on the Paramount Pictures film, inspired by Jane Austen’s Emma is an exciting musical collaboration from an acclaimed creative team, featuring a book by the iconic voice of a generation, Amy Heckerling (writer-director of Clueless, director of Fast Times at Ridgemont High). Amy was pivotal in shaping the coming-of-age film genre, capturing the essence of teenage life with humour and authenticity.

The original score is by the multi-platinum Brit Award winning singer-songwriter KT Tunstall (writer and performer of such celebrated hits as “Suddenly I See” and “Black Horse and The Cherry Tree”) and the lyrics are by GRAMMY Award® winner and three-time Tony Award® nominee Glenn Slater (The Little Mermaid, Sister Act). Together they bring a modern, musical vibe to the score blending the spirit of the 90s with a fresh contemporary sound.

CLUELESS makes its West End premiere under the direction of Rachel Kavanaugh (Chichester Festival Theatre and Regent’s Park Open Air), with choreography by Olivier Award® winner, Kelly Devine (Come From Away).

CLUELESS also features music supervision and arrangements by Carmel Dean, scenic design by Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams, costumes by Tony Award® winner Paloma Young (Peter and the Starcatcher), lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Rob Battle & Sam Clarkson for Sound Quiet Time.

Cher Horowitz is the most popular student at Beverly Hills High, renowned for her unique talent at finding love for others. She's about to embark on her biggest project yet – making over her awkward new friend, Tai, and setting her up with the most handsome boy in school. But what happens to Cher when, for the first time, everything is not perfect? This fresh musical comedy is fun, fashionable, and, like, so way cool.

CLUELESS, The Musical is produced by the Dodgers and Trafalgar Entertainment.

