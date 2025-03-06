Full Cast Set For UK Premiere of HOW TO FIGHT LONELINESS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The full cast has been announced for the UK première of Neil LaBute’s How to Fight Loneliness at Park Theatre. Stratford East’s newly appointed Artistic Director, Lisa Spirling directs Archie Backhouse (Brad), Justina Kehinde (Jodi), and Morgan Watkins (Tate) in this timely new play.

How to Fight Loneliness will open at Park Theatre on 22 April 2025, with previews from 16 April and runs until 24 May.

The production reunites Neil LaBute and producer Trish Wadley who previously collaborated on The Shape of Things – also at Park Theatre; and LaBute with director Lisa Spirling who was his Associate Director for In a Forest Dark and Deep in the West End.

Jodi and Brad seem like they have it all. The house in the suburbs, the nice car, the fully stocked bar. But when the couple are faced with a devastating crisis, they must enlist the help of a mysterious acquaintance from Jodie’s past.

In this timely, dark, and dazzling UK premiere, Tony Award-nominated Neil LaBute takes an unflinching look at how we navigate our lives when time is running out.

Comments