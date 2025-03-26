Full Cast Set For STEREOPHONIC in the West End

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The West End transfer of Stereophonic, the Tony Award-winning play by David Adjmi with music by Will Butler, has officially announced its full cast ahead of its UK debut at London’s Duke of York’s theatre this May.

Portraying an ambitious rock band struggling to record their new album are: Zachary Hart as Reg the bass player, Lucy Karczewski as Diana the charismatic lead singer, Jack Riddiford as Peter the guitarist and Nia Towle as Holly, the keys player.

They join previously announced cast members, all of whom are reprising their roles from the acclaimed Broadway production. Andrew R. Butler and Eli Gelb as sound engineers Charlie and Grover, and Chris Stack as Simon the drummer.

Understudies include Sam Denia (Reg, Charlie, Grover), Rima Georges (Holly), Lucy Gray (Diana) and Steve Shirley (Simon and Peter).

As the band strives to perfect each track of their make-or-break album, the cast of actor-musicians will play their instruments and sing live on stage each night, echoing the exacting process of the recording studio.

Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup — or their breakthrough.

In Stereophonic, Adjmi invites the audience to immerse themselves—with fly-on-the-wall intimacy—in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.

The acclaimed play completed its Broadway run in January with the title of “the most Tony Award-nominated play ever” and as the most Tony Award-winning show of 2024.

The play won the awards for Best Play, Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play for Will Brill, Best Direction of a Play for Daniel Aukin, Best Scenic Design of a Play for David Zinn and Best Sound Design of a Play for Ryan Rumery.

Stereophonic originally had its World Premiere at Playwrights Horizons before transferring to Broadway on 3 April 2024. The hit play will also embark on a US tour from October 2025.

The Stereophonic creative team includes David Zinn (scenic designer), Enver Chakartash (Costume Designer), Jiyoun Chang (lighting designer), Will Butler and Justin Craig (Orchestrations), Ryan Rumery (sound designer), Justin Craig (music director) and Robert Pickens & Katie Gell (hair & wig design). UK Casting is by Julia Horan CDG with US Casting by Alaine Alldaffer CSA, Lisa Donadio CSA and Taylor Williams CSA. Stereophonic is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Seaview, Linden Productions and Ashley Melone & Nick Mills, and Playwrights Horizons: Adam Greenfield, Leslie Marcus and Carol Fishman.

Comments