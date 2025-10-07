Full Cast Set For New Musical TO SIR, WITH LOVE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jess Folley, George Maguire, Chelsea Halfpenny, Kara Lane, Michael Vinsen and Elijah Millar complete the cast of the concert performances of TO SIR, WITH LOVE – A New Musical at the Gillian Lynne Theatre on Monday, 24 November 2025 for two performances only with a sold out matinee and very few tickets remaining for the evening performance.

They join previously announced British music icon, actress and Grammy nominee Lulu (Dale Evans), returning to the story that launched her global career, and five-time Emmy Award winner and multiple Grammy nominee, Wayne Brady (Rick Braithwaite).

The young adult cast includes Jamie Molloy (Denham),Ben Salter (Buckley), Vivien Farkas-Haholt (Barbara Pegg), Sophia Oram (Tara Joseph), Thomas Stocks (Graham Potter), Toby Foetu-Foster (Titch Jackson), Matthew Navas (Sapiano), Isobelle Tolson (Pupil 1), Katie Mitton (Pupil 2) and Rosie Hernandez-Lawrence (Reserve Pupil) all provided by Italia Conti.

Jess Folley (Pamela Dare) most recently composed music for and starred as Ali Rose in the world premiere production of Burlesque the Musical in Manchester, Glasgow and the West End. Jess discovered her passion for music at a young age and has been song writing and performing ever since. At age 14, Jess won the first series of the national ITV show The Voice Kids UK. She went on to perform at various venues across the country, including Nickelodeon's Slimefest. Jess's success continued in 2019 when her band were crowned the winners of X Factor - The Band. Jess has dedicated all her time to developing herself as an artist and songwriter, having had the opportunity to work with some of the most respected songwriters and producers in the industry. She is now releasing new music as a solo artist, following the drop of her debut EP 18 & Anxious which tells the story of her teenage years through songs she would email to her therapist as a communication tool.

George Maguire (Mr Weston) is the winner of the Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for his performance of Dave Davies in Sunny Afternoon in the West End. His other theatre credits include: Burlesque the Musical (Manchester Opera House, Savoy Theatre, West End), Death Note in Concert (Lyric Theatre), Tarantino Live (Riverside Studios), Buck Barrow in Bonnie & Clyde (Garrick Theatre / Arts Theatre / Theatre Royal Drury Lane), Cratchit/Marley in Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol (Southbank Centre), The Wicker Husband in The Wicker Husband (Watermill Theatre), Alan Dangle in One Man, Two Guvnors (New Wolsey Theatre / Nuffield Theatre), Orsino/Malvolio in Twelfth Night (Bridge House Theatre), Marc Bolan in 20th Century Boy (UK Tour), 35mm (The Other Palace), The Buskers Opera (Park Theatre), Lift (Soho Theatre), Tad in Bright Lights Big City, Berger in Hair (Piccadilly Theatre), Joe Vegas in Fame (West End), Angel in Rent (European Tour). His film and TV Credits Include: Nick in Tomorrow Morning (Visualize Films), Felix in Eastenders (BBC), Duke in Prime Suspect (ITV) and Ferrante D'este in Borgia (Lionsgate)

Chelsea Halfpenny (Gillian Blanchard) started her career as a child actor, playing Lucy Summerbee in Byker Grove (BBC). She is best known for her roles as Amy Wyatt in Emmerdale (ITV) and Dr. Alicia Munroe in Casualty (BBC). Her other television credits include The Lady Grace Mysteries (BBC); Inventing the Ripper (Sky History); Vera (ITV); The Good Ship Murder (Channel 5); and Grantchester (ITV). On stage, Chelsea most recently starred as Tracy Edwards in the world premiere of Maiden Voyage (Southwark Playhouse, Elephant). Other notable theatre credits include Judy Bernly in 9 to 5: The Musical (Savoy Theatre, West End); Jenna in Waitress (UK & Ireland tour); and Jo in Beryl (West Yorkshire Playhouse).

Kara Lane's (Mrs Dare) theatre credits include: Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical (Manchester Opera House); The Necklace (Madam Forestier, World Premiere, Belfast Ensemble); The Hatpin (Agatha Makin, Taylor Wright Productions); The Addams Family Musical (Alice Beineke, London Palladium & 2 UK tours); Rebecca (Mrs. Danvers, Charing Cross Theatre); The Sound of Music (Baroness Elsa Schraeder, National Tour); Mary Poppins (Winifred Banks); Sweeney Todd (Beggar Woman, Derby Theatre & Colchester Mercury Theatre); Oklahoma! (Gertie Cummings, UK tour); Annie Get Your Gun (Dolly Tate, National Tour); Anything Goes (Reno Sweeney, Kilworth House Theatre); Oliver! (Rose Seller & First Cover Nancy, Cameron Mackintosh Ltd.); Lend Me a Tenor – The Musical (First Cover Diana Divane, World Premiere, Gielgud Theatre, West End); The Rocky Horror Show(Magenta/Usherette, ATG National Tour & Singapore); Evita (Understudy Eva Perón, National Tour); Scrooge (Ghost of Christmas Past, National Tour); Jesus Christ Superstar (Mary Magdalene, National Tour).

Michael Vinsen's (Mr Bell) is the Resident Director on Fawlty Towers (London Apollo Theatre). His performance credits include: Hairspray (London Coliseum); Follies - Original NT cast (National Theatre); Kinky Boots - Original London cast (Adelphi); The Book Of Mormon (Prince of Wales); Hairspray - Original London cast (Shaftesbury); Grease (Piccadilly); Legally Blonde (No.1 UK tour); Bare (Union and Greenwich); Title Of Show (Above the Stag); Just Another Love Story (Above the Arts); We Will Rock You (Theatre 11, Zurich); Friendsical (Associate Choreographer); Change Of Heart - Workshop (The Other Palace). His film and Television credits include: Artemis Fowl (Walt Disney Pictures); Follies (NT Live); Abigail's Party (ITV); Hairspray the School Musical (Sky 1); Tonight at the London Palladium (ITV).

Elijah Millar (Sears) graduated from Guildford School Of Acting; BA Drama 2025. This is his professional debut.

This newly reimagined stage adaptation of E.R. Braithwaite's powerful memoir features a book by Kris Lythgoe, music and lyrics by John Farrar and Kara DioGuardi, with direction by acclaimed director Sheldon Epps.

To Sir With Love is an autobiographical story that is every bit as relevant then, as it is today. Rick Braithwaite is more than just a Cambridge-educated engineer and a former RAF fighter pilot; he's a man battling societal prejudices at every turn. Refusing to bow to adversity, he engages his students not as troublesome youths but as emerging adults who must soon navigate a world where they'll stand or fall on their own merits. Through a balance of grit and grace, he aims to prepare them for more than just exams; he prepares them for life.

The story explores race, class, resilience, and the power of respect. The concert will feature an original score by Farrar and DioGuardi, alongside the legendary title song “To Sir, with Love” by Mark London and Don Black.

To Sir, With Love has musical arrangements by Eve Nelson, musical supervision and orchestration by Joseph Joubert, musical direction by Sean Green, dramaturgy by Shereen Jasmin Phillips and choreography by Edgar Godineaux, sound design by Paul Smith, lighting design by Jack Weir, production management by Phil McCandlish and casting by Debbie O'Brien.

Lythgoe Productions and Darren Bell produce with Alex Day, Willette and Manny Klausner, Jonathan & Jennifer Yaek, Charles Duggan, Tracey Besant, Chris & Vivienne Day and Rebecca Bahling-Lythgoe.