Full Cast Set For CALAMITY JANE UK Tour Starring Carrie Hope Fletcher

As rehearsals get underway today, Jamie Wilson Productions has announced the full cast for the revival of The Watermill Theatre's production of the Broadway and West End hit musical Calamity Jane, they will be joining previously announced multi-award-winning West End star Carrie Hope Fletcher. Calamity Jane will tour the UK and Ireland from January 2025 prior to the West End.
Joining Carrie Hope Fletcher as Calamity Jane will be Vinny Coyle as Wild Bill Hickock, Luke Wilson as Danny, Seren Sandham-Davies as Katie Brown. Peter Peverley as Henry Miller, Hollie Cassar as Susan, Isaac Savage as Francis Fryer, Molly-Grace Cutler as Adelaide Adams, RICHARD LOCK as Rattlesnake, Ben Mabberley as Hank and Stage Door Keeper, Fergus Murphy as Joe and Harry, Tomas Wolstenholme as Buck, Claire Greenway as Doc. The cast is completed by swings Emma Jane Morton, Lara Lewis, Jacob Leeson, Theo Diedrick and Stephen Scott Stark.
Calamity Jane opens at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on 14 January 2025 and will tour to Manchester Opera House, Southend Cliffs Pavilion, Sunderland Empire, New Victoria Woking, Leeds Grand Theatre, Wales Millennium Centre, Birmingham Hippodrome, Nottingham Theatre Royal, Brighton Theatre Royal, Norwich Theatre Royal, Edinburgh Festival Theatre, Liverpool Empire, York Grand Theatre, New Wimbledon Theatre, Canterbury Marlowe, Southampton Mayflower, Sheffield Lyceum, Stoke Regent Theatre, Blackpool Opera House, Glasgow Kings, Curve Leicester, Plymouth Theatre Royal, Hull New Theatre, Milton Keynes Theatre, Truro Hall For Cornwall, Dublin Bord Gais, Llandudno Venue Cymru, Bradford Alhambra, Wolverhampton Grand, Bromley Churchill Theatre and Bristol Hippodrome.
Marking ten years since the show hit the road the production reunites the previous creative team with Direction by Curve Artistic Director, Nikolai Foster (An Officer and a Gentleman, Kinky Boots), Co-Direction and Choreography by Nick Winston (Shrek The Musical, Burlesque The Musical), Orchestration and Music Supervision by Catherine Jayes (The Color Purple, Merrily We Roll Along), and Set and Costume Design by Matthew Wright (Everyone's Talking About Jamie, Evita). This production will have Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Ben Harrison and Casting by Debbie O'Brien.
Carrie Hope Fletcher is a three-time WhatsOnStage Best Actress in a Musical winner. She recently originated the title role in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella (Gillian Lynn Theatre, West End). Her previous credits include Veronica in Heathers, Wednesday in The Addams Family and Eponine in Les Misérables. Carrie is a 2022 GRAMMY nominee for two competing albums for Best Musical Theatre Album - Cinderella (Original Concept Album) and Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (Live Album). Carrie went out on her first solo tour in 2023 which was entitled An Open Book – she toured the UK (including a sold-out performance at the London Palladium) and the show was a huge celebration of her career so far. She also embarked on her hugely successful second solo tour, Love Letters, in Autumn 2024. Alongside theatre, Carrie has also written several best-selling novels and has huge social media presence with over 635,000 subscribers to her YouTube channel with over 1 million views every month.
Based on the much-loved Doris Day movie, this foot-stomping new production features all the sure-fire classic songs including The Deadwood Stage (Whip-Crack-Away), The Black Hills of Dakota, Just Blew in from the Windy City, and the Oscar-winning Secret Love.
Meet the fearless, gun slingin' Calamity Jane – biggest mouth in Dakota territory and always up for a fight. She'll charm you hog-eyed though, especially when trying to win the heart of the dashing Lieutenant Gilmartin, or shooting insults at the notorious Wild Bill Hickok. But when the men of Deadwood fall hard for Chicago stage star Adelaid Adams, Calamity struggles to keep her jealousy holstered. Her heart's a thumpin'... but who for?
What are you waiting for, you wild coyotes? Whip-crack-away!
Calamity Jane was adapted for the stage by Charles K. Freeman from a screenplay by James O'Hanlon, produced by Warner Bros. With music by Sammy Fain, lyrics by Paul Francis Webster and Orchestral & vocal arrangements by Philip J. Lang.
4 – 18 January 2025
Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/
21 – 25 January 2025
Manchester Opera House
https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/opera-house-manchester/
28 January – 01 February 2025
Southend Cliffs Pavilion
https://trafalgartickets.com/cliffs-pavilion-southend/en-GB/southend-theatres
04 – 08 February 2025
Sunderland Empire
https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire/
25 February– 01 March 2025
New Victoria Woking
https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre/
04 – 08 March 2025
Leeds Grand
https://leedsheritagetheatres.com/whats-on/
11 – 15 March 2025
Wales Millennium Centre
https://www.wmc.org.uk/en/whats-on/events
18 – 22 March 2025
Birmingham Hippodrome
https://www.birminghamhippodrome.com/whats-on/
25 – 29 March 2025
Nottingham Theatre Royal
01 – 05 April 2025
Theatre Royal Brighton
https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton/
08 – 12 April 2025
Norwich Theatre Royal
https://norwichtheatre.org/whats-on/
15 – 19 April 2025
Edinburgh Festival Theatre
https://www.capitaltheatres.com/your-visit/festival-theatre
22 – 26 April 2025
Liverpool Empire
https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/
29 April – 03 May 2025
York Grand Theatre
https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/grand-opera-house-york/
13 – 17 May 2025
New Wimbledon Theatre
https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre/
27 – 31 May 2025
Canterbury Marlowe
03 - 07 June 2025
Southampton Mayflower
10 – 14 June 2025
Sheffield Lyceum
https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/lyceum
17 – 21 June 2025
Stoke Regent Theatre
https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/regent-theatre/
24 – 28 June 2025
Blackpool Opera House
https://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/whats-on/
01 – 05 July 2025
Glasgow Kings
https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow/
08 – 12 July 2025
Curve Leicester
https://www.curveonline.co.uk/
15 – 19 July 2025
Plymouth Theatre Royal
22 – 26 July
Hull New Theatre
https://www.hulltheatres.co.uk/theatre-events/calamity-jane
29 July – 02 August 2025
Milton Keynes Theatre
https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/
05 – 09 August 2025
Truro Hall For Cornwall
https://www.hallforcornwall.co.uk/
19 – 23 August 2025
Dublin Bord Gais
https://www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie/
26 – 30 August 2025
Llandudno Venue Cymru
02 – 06 September 2025
Bradford Alhambra
https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/alhambra-theatre
09 – 13 September 2025
Wolverhampton Grand
https://www.grandtheatre.co.uk/
16 – 20 September 2025
Bromley Churchill Theatre
https://trafalgartickets.com/churchill-theatre-bromley/en-GB
23 – 27 September
Bristol Hippodrome
https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/calamity-jane/bristol-hippodrome/
