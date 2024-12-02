Full Cast Set For CALAMITY JANE UK Tour Starring Carrie Hope Fletcher

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As rehearsals get underway today, Jamie Wilson Productions has announced the full cast for the revival of The Watermill Theatre's production of the Broadway and West End hit musical Calamity Jane, they will be joining previously announced multi-award-winning West End star Carrie Hope Fletcher. Calamity Jane will tour the UK and Ireland from January 2025 prior to the West End.

Joining Carrie Hope Fletcher as Calamity Jane will be Vinny Coyle as Wild Bill Hickock, Luke Wilson as Danny, Seren Sandham-Davies as Katie Brown. Peter Peverley as Henry Miller, Hollie Cassar as Susan, Isaac Savage as Francis Fryer, Molly-Grace Cutler as Adelaide Adams, RICHARD LOCK as Rattlesnake, Ben Mabberley as Hank and Stage Door Keeper, Fergus Murphy as Joe and Harry, Tomas Wolstenholme as Buck, Claire Greenway as Doc. The cast is completed by swings Emma Jane Morton, Lara Lewis, Jacob Leeson, Theo Diedrick and Stephen Scott Stark.

Calamity Jane opens at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on 14 January 2025 and will tour to Manchester Opera House, Southend Cliffs Pavilion, Sunderland Empire, New Victoria Woking, Leeds Grand Theatre, Wales Millennium Centre, Birmingham Hippodrome, Nottingham Theatre Royal, Brighton Theatre Royal, Norwich Theatre Royal, Edinburgh Festival Theatre, Liverpool Empire, York Grand Theatre, New Wimbledon Theatre, Canterbury Marlowe, Southampton Mayflower, Sheffield Lyceum, Stoke Regent Theatre, Blackpool Opera House, Glasgow Kings, Curve Leicester, Plymouth Theatre Royal, Hull New Theatre, Milton Keynes Theatre, Truro Hall For Cornwall, Dublin Bord Gais, Llandudno Venue Cymru, Bradford Alhambra, Wolverhampton Grand, Bromley Churchill Theatre and Bristol Hippodrome.

Marking ten years since the show hit the road the production reunites the previous creative team with Direction by Curve Artistic Director, Nikolai Foster (An Officer and a Gentleman, Kinky Boots), Co-Direction and Choreography by Nick Winston (Shrek The Musical, Burlesque The Musical), Orchestration and Music Supervision by Catherine Jayes (The Color Purple, Merrily We Roll Along), and Set and Costume Design by Matthew Wright (Everyone's Talking About Jamie, Evita). This production will have Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Ben Harrison and Casting by Debbie O'Brien.

Carrie Hope Fletcher is a three-time WhatsOnStage Best Actress in a Musical winner. She recently originated the title role in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella (Gillian Lynn Theatre, West End). Her previous credits include Veronica in Heathers, Wednesday in The Addams Family and Eponine in Les Misérables. Carrie is a 2022 GRAMMY nominee for two competing albums for Best Musical Theatre Album - Cinderella (Original Concept Album) and Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (Live Album). Carrie went out on her first solo tour in 2023 which was entitled An Open Book – she toured the UK (including a sold-out performance at the London Palladium) and the show was a huge celebration of her career so far. She also embarked on her hugely successful second solo tour, Love Letters, in Autumn 2024. Alongside theatre, Carrie has also written several best-selling novels and has huge social media presence with over 635,000 subscribers to her YouTube channel with over 1 million views every month.

Based on the much-loved Doris Day movie, this foot-stomping new production features all the sure-fire classic songs including The Deadwood Stage (Whip-Crack-Away), The Black Hills of Dakota, Just Blew in from the Windy City, and the Oscar-winning Secret Love.

Meet the fearless, gun slingin' Calamity Jane – biggest mouth in Dakota territory and always up for a fight. She'll charm you hog-eyed though, especially when trying to win the heart of the dashing Lieutenant Gilmartin, or shooting insults at the notorious Wild Bill Hickok. But when the men of Deadwood fall hard for Chicago stage star Adelaid Adams, Calamity struggles to keep her jealousy holstered. Her heart's a thumpin'... but who for?

What are you waiting for, you wild coyotes? Whip-crack-away!

Calamity Jane was adapted for the stage by Charles K. Freeman from a screenplay by James O'Hanlon, produced by Warner Bros. With music by Sammy Fain, lyrics by Paul Francis Webster and Orchestral & vocal arrangements by Philip J. Lang.

Tour Dates

4 – 18 January 2025

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/

21 – 25 January 2025

Manchester Opera House

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/opera-house-manchester/

28 January – 01 February 2025

Southend Cliffs Pavilion

https://trafalgartickets.com/cliffs-pavilion-southend/en-GB/southend-theatres

04 – 08 February 2025

Sunderland Empire

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire/

25 February– 01 March 2025

New Victoria Woking

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre/

04 – 08 March 2025

Leeds Grand

https://leedsheritagetheatres.com/whats-on/

11 – 15 March 2025

Wales Millennium Centre

https://www.wmc.org.uk/en/whats-on/events

18 – 22 March 2025

Birmingham Hippodrome

https://www.birminghamhippodrome.com/whats-on/

25 – 29 March 2025

Nottingham Theatre Royal

https://trch.co.uk/whats-on/

01 – 05 April 2025

Theatre Royal Brighton

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton/

08 – 12 April 2025

Norwich Theatre Royal

https://norwichtheatre.org/whats-on/

15 – 19 April 2025

Edinburgh Festival Theatre

https://www.capitaltheatres.com/your-visit/festival-theatre

22 – 26 April 2025

Liverpool Empire

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/

29 April – 03 May 2025

York Grand Theatre

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/grand-opera-house-york/

13 – 17 May 2025

New Wimbledon Theatre

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre/

27 – 31 May 2025

Canterbury Marlowe

https://marlowetheatre.com/

03 - 07 June 2025

Southampton Mayflower

https://www.mayflower.org.uk/

10 – 14 June 2025

Sheffield Lyceum

https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/lyceum

17 – 21 June 2025

Stoke Regent Theatre

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/regent-theatre/

24 – 28 June 2025

Blackpool Opera House

https://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/whats-on/

01 – 05 July 2025

Glasgow Kings

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow/

08 – 12 July 2025

Curve Leicester

https://www.curveonline.co.uk/

15 – 19 July 2025

Plymouth Theatre Royal

https://theatreroyal.com/

22 – 26 July

Hull New Theatre

https://www.hulltheatres.co.uk/theatre-events/calamity-jane

29 July – 02 August 2025

Milton Keynes Theatre

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/

05 – 09 August 2025

Truro Hall For Cornwall

https://www.hallforcornwall.co.uk/

19 – 23 August 2025

Dublin Bord Gais

https://www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie/

26 – 30 August 2025

Llandudno Venue Cymru

https://www.venuecymru.co.uk/

02 – 06 September 2025

Bradford Alhambra

https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/alhambra-theatre

09 – 13 September 2025

Wolverhampton Grand

https://www.grandtheatre.co.uk/

16 – 20 September 2025

Bromley Churchill Theatre

https://trafalgartickets.com/churchill-theatre-bromley/en-GB

23 – 27 September

Bristol Hippodrome

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/calamity-jane/bristol-hippodrome/

