Full Cast Set For A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the Old Vic

The Old Vic has announced the full cast and recipient of this year's charity collection for A Christmas Carol. Directed by Old Vic Artistic Director Matthew Warchus and adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), A Christmas Carol will play from 12 Nov 2025–10 Jan 2026, with press night on Tue 25 Nov 2025.

Joining the previously announced Paul Hilton (The Inheritance, Lady Macbeth, Slow Horses) as Ebenezer Scrooge are Rob Compton as Bob Cratchit, Jamie Doncaster as Swing, Geraint Downing as Ferdy/George, Matthew Durkan as Fred, Lauren Jones as Little Fan, Rachel Moran as Dance Captain/Swing, Stuart Neal as Father/Marley, Claire O'Leary as Jess, Alastair Parker as Fezziwig, Nuwan Hugh Perera as Nicholas/Schoolmaster, Parisa Shahmir as Mrs Cratchit, Tanisha Spring as Belle, Kibong Tanji as Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs Fezziwig, Annie Wensak as Ghost of Christmas Past and Connor Wood as Young Ebenezer.

Sharing the role of Tiny Tim are actors Olive Mac Mahon, Freddie Merritt, Hannah Slater and Vinnie Stone.

Following last year's record-breaking box office figures, the Dickens classic awaits its much-anticipated return.

Tickets are on sale now.

CHARITY SUPPORT FOR A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Throughout the run of A Christmas Carol, The Old Vic will be raising money in aid of Feeding Britain, a UK-based charity that works to eliminate hunger across the country.

10,000 Londoners every week access fresh, nutritious food at Feeding Britain's network of 31 food clubs across the city.

According to Feeding Britain, three quarters of people accessing food clubs are now eating more fresh fruit and vegetables, cooking more at home and experiencing improved wellbeing. 84% feel more connected to their community as a result of accessing a food club.

8,000 places per year are created for young Londoners at Feeding Britain's network of 20 school holiday clubs, providing nutritious meals and enriching activities to combat ‘holiday hunger'.

The Old Vic are delighted to support Feeding Britain, particularly at a time of year that poses hardship for many people.

Andrew Forsey, National Director of Feeding Britain said, ‘We owe a huge debt of gratitude to The Old Vic for choosing to support Feeding Britain over the festive season. Their generosity will enable us to continue supporting thousands of Londoners each week, who are struggling to meet their basic living costs, with programmes which simultaneously ease the pressure on their household budgets while improving their access to fresh, nutritious food.'

At the end of each performance a charity bucket collection (including tap to donate, text to donate and online donations) will be held, giving audiences the opportunity to donate towards the cause.

Since A Christmas Carol opened in 2017, The Old Vic has held charity collections to raise money for various organisations aiding poverty and food deprivation, raising over £1.7m globally.