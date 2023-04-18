Full Cast Revealed For The National Theatre's THE CRUCIBLE

The National Theatre announced full casting for the highly anticipated West End transfer of director Lyndsey Turner's acclaimed production of The Crucible. With set designed by Es Devlin, this contemporary new staging of Arthur Miller's gripping parable of power and its abuse will play at the Gielgud Theatre from 7 June until 2 September, with a press night on 15 June 2023.

Brian Gleeson (Bad Sisters, Apple TV; Peaky Blinders, BBC One) as John Proctor, Caitlin Fitzgerald(Succession, HBO; Masters of Sex, Showtime) as Elizabeth Proctor, Ron Cook (Hot Fuzz; UniversalPictures; Mr Selfridge, ITV) as Giles Corey join thepreviously announced Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon, HBO; Upright, Foxtel) as Abigail Williams. They are joined by Christopher Birch, Lucy Brindle, Grace Farrell, Chyna-Rose Frederick, Miya James, Ebony Jonelle, Tama Phethean,Amy Snudden, Nia Towle and Samuel Townsend.

Returning to the production following its sold-out run at The National Theatre are Fisayo Akinade (Romeo & Juliet, National Theatre; Heartstopper, Netflix) as Reverend Hale and Matthew Marsh (Dunkirk, Warner Bros; The Iron Lady, Pathé) as Danforth. Completing the cast are David Ahmad,Zoë Aldrich, Stephanie Beattie, Raphael Bushay, Henry Everett, Nick Fletcher, Colin Haigh, Nadine Higgin, Gracie McGonigal, Alastair Parker, Joy Tan and Tilly Tremayne.

A witch hunt is beginning in Salem. Raised to be seen but not heard, a group of young women suddenly find their words have a terrible power. As a climate of fear spreads through the community, private vendettas fuel public accusations and soon the truth itself is on trial.

Olivier Award-winner Lyndsey Turner (Chimerica) is an Associate of The National Theatre. Hercritically acclaimed production of The Crucible originally ran at The National Theatre in autumn 2022, receiving Olivier Award nominations for 'Best Revival' and 'Best Lighting Design' by Tim Lutkin earlier this year. Other credits for The National Theatre include, Under Milk Wood, Top Girls, Light Shining in Buckinghamshire, There is a War and Edgar and Annabel. Other productions include, A Number at the Old Vic; Far Away, Faith Healer and Fathers and Sons at The Donmar Warehouse; Hamlet at the Barbican; The Treatment and Chimerica at the Almeida (including the West End transfer); and Girls and Boys, Posh and Contractions at the Royal Court.

Tony Award-winner Es Devlin recent theatre credits include The Lehman Trilogy, currently playing in the West End and A Number at the Old Vic, also directed by Lyndsey Turner. Other recent work includes, Come Home Again at the Tate Modern and Conference of the Trees at COP26 in Glasgow. Devlin has also conceived stage sculptures with Beyoncé, The Weekend, U2, Kanye West, Saint Laurent, Dior and the 2021 and 2022 Super Bowl halftime shows as well as Olympic Ceremonies in London and Rio. Upcoming theatre work includes The Motive and the Cue and Dear England at The National Theatre.

Lyndsey Turner and Es Devlin are joined by, costume designer, Catherine Fay; lighting designer,Tim Lutkin. Sound design is by Tingying Dong (content design); and Christopher Shutt (system design). Composer and arranger is Caroline Shaw; and music director and arranger is Osnat Schmool; with casting by Alastair Coomer CDG and Naomi Downham. They are joined by associate director, Blythe Stewart; associate set designer, Ellie Wintour; associate lighting designer, Max Narula; fight director, Bret Yount; lead intimacy director, Ita O'Brien for Intimacy On Set; intimacy director, Louise Kempton for Intimacy On Set; voice and dialect coach, Kate Godfrey; dialect coaches, Danièle Lydon and Hazel Holder; assistant music director, Alice Grant and resident director, Sophie Dillon Moniram.