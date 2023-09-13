Full Cast Announced for West End Transfer of James Graham's DEAR ENGLAND

Dervla Kirwan will play Pippa Grange, joining Joseph Fiennes as Gareth Southgate

By: Sep. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED Photo 1 Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED
Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playi Photo 2 Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playing Hester Leggett and Fandoms
Interview: “I Love The Respect of The Practice in The UK': Writer Lauren Gunderson on Be Photo 3 Interview: “I Love The Respect of The Practice in The UK': Writer Lauren Gunderson on Being Drawn to London and Studying AI for Her Play ANTHROPOLOGY
THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for September Photo 4 THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for September

Full Cast Announced for West End Transfer of James Graham's DEAR ENGLAND

The National Theatre has announced full casting for its highly acclaimed production of Dear England, transferring to the West End this Autumn. This new smash-hit play by James Graham, directed by Rupert Goold, tells the story of the England men’s football team under Gareth Southgate. It will play at the Prince Edward Theatre from 9 October 2023 for a strictly limited 14-week run.

Dervla Kirwan (Smother, Apple TV; Material Girl, BBC) will play the role of Pippa Grange, sports psychologist and Head of People and Team Development at The Football Association from 2017 until 2019, joining the previously announced Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu; The Mother, Netflix) as Gareth Southgate.

The cast also includes Denzel Baidoo as Bukayo Saka, Josh Barrow as Jordan Pickford,  Gunnar Cauthery as Gary Lineker, Will Close as Harry Kane, Crystal Condie as Alex Scott, Will Fletcher as Jordan Henderson,  Darragh Hand as Marcus Rashford, John Hodgkinson as Greg Clarke,  Lloyd Hutchinson as Sam Allardyce, Albert Magashi as Jadon Sancho, Kel Matsena as Raheem Sterling, Lewis Shepherd as Dele Alli, Griffin Stevens as Harry Maguire, Paul Thornley as Mike Webster, Tony Turner as Greg Dyke, Ryan Whittle as Eric Dier.  Nick Barclay, Tashinga Bepete, Kate Kelly Flood, Will Harrison-Wallace, Miranda Heath, Tom Mahy and Tristan Watersoncomplete the company. The cast will also be playing additional roles as part of the ensemble.

Following their acclaimed productions of Tammy Faye and Ink at the Almeida Theatre, writer James Graham (Best of Enemies, Young Vic; Sherwood, BBC) has reunited with director Rupert Goold (Spring Awakening, Almeida Theatre; Judy, 20th Century Fox) for this gripping examination of both nation and game.

It’s time to change the game. The country that gave the world football has since delivered a painful pattern of loss. Why can’t England’s men win at their own game?

With the worst track record for penalties in the world, England manager Gareth Southgate knows he needs to open his mind and face up to the years of hurt to take team and country back to the promised land.

Rupert Goold is joined by set designer, Es Devlin; costume designer Evie Gurney;lighting designer, Jon Clark; movement directors, Ellen Kane and Hannes Langolf; sound designers, Dan Balfour and Tom Gibbons, with additional music by Max Perryment and video designer, Ash J Woodward.  Casting director is Bryony Jarvis Taylor; voice coach is Cathleen McCarron and dialect coach is Richard Ryder. Associate director is Elin Schofield, associate set designer is Will Brown, associate lighting designer is Ben Jacobs, associate sound designer is Alex Twiselton and resident director is Rasheka Christie-Carter.

Dear England is at the Prince Edward Theatre from 9 October 2023 – 13 January 2024




RELATED STORIES

1
LEGEND - THE MUSIC OF BOB MARLEY Comes to the West End Next Week Photo
LEGEND - THE MUSIC OF BOB MARLEY Comes to the West End Next Week

Legend - The Music of Bob Marley is an unforgettable evening celebrating this musical icon in one fantastic stage show extravaganza. Combining his superb, distinctive vocals with flawless musicianship, and a supremely talented cast. Learn more about the musical here!

2
Kay Mellors Final Play, THE SYNDICATE, to be Directed by her Daughter, Gaynor Faye Photo
Kay Mellor's Final Play, THE SYNDICATE, to be Directed by her Daughter, Gaynor Faye

The world premiere of Kay Mellor’s final stage play, The Syndicate, tours the UK for 15 weeks from April to July next year.

3
National Theatre Celebrates 60 Years With Free Tickets for 16–25-Year-Olds Photo
National Theatre Celebrates 60 Years With Free Tickets for 16–25-Year-Olds

As the National Theatre prepares to mark 60 years of entertaining and inspiring audiences around the world on 22 October, a birthday present of 3,600 free tickets, 60 tickets for 60 performances in October, will be available for 16–25-year-olds to book for productions on the South Bank and in the West End. Learn more about the initiative and how to get tickets here!

4
Catherine Mallyon to Step Down as RSC Executive Director Photo
Catherine Mallyon to Step Down as RSC Executive Director

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) has announced that Catherine Mallyon will step down as Executive Director, leaving the Company at Christmas 2023, after eleven years in post. Catherine’s final day will be Friday 22 December. 

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

Catherine Mallyon to Step Down as RSC Executive DirectorCatherine Mallyon to Step Down as RSC Executive Director
Announcing London Theatre Week's Final Extension!Announcing London Theatre Week's Final Extension!
London Theatre Week Extended to 10 September!London Theatre Week Extended to 10 September!
THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for SeptemberTHE LITTLE BIG THINGS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for September

Videos

Watch an All New Trailer For THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL, Coming to Cinemas Next Month Video
Watch an All New Trailer For THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL, Coming to Cinemas Next Month
Photos/Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED Video
Photos/Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED
Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert Video
Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
CHICAGO

Recommended For You