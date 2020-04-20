Full Cast Announced for THE SHOW MUST GO ONLINE's Live Streamed Reading of TITUS ANDRONICUS

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Show Must Go Online today announced the full cast for their upcoming livestreamed reading of William Shakespeare's Titus Andronicus. Rob Myles directs Tiffany Abercrombie (Lavinia), Clark Alexander (Martius/Attendant), Jack Baldwin (Lucius), Michael Bertenshaw (Titus Andronicus), Mark Holden (Aaron), Khuyen Le (Bassianus), Wayne Lee (Saturninus), Joanna Lucas (Quintus/ Third Goth), Tricia Mancuso Parks (Tamora), Emily Millwood (Young Lucius), Shamiso Mushambi (Aemilius), Matthew Rhodes (Chiron), Charles Sloboda-Bolton (Demetrius), and Julia Walker Wyson (Marcus Andronicus). The ensemble consists of Toni Benedetti-Martin, Natalie Harper, Ross Martin, and Sophie Max, with Mark Hammersley and Tamara Ritthaler as swings.

To celebrate Shakespeare's birthday alongside the livestreamed reading, The Show Must Go Online is also producing online guides for viewers to dress up like the characters from the show at home, make a themed cocktail, or bake a macabre pasty to eat along with Tamora and the rest in the final banquet. For more information on the party theme, please visit Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and set a reminder for the show using the bell icon on YouTube.

The livestreamed reading of Titus Andronicus can be watched live on Wednesday 22 April at 7pm BST here:

Previous readings from the series are also available here.

Members of the cast have previously performed at the RSC, Shakespeare's Globe, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Nebraska Shakespeare, and previous credits include Pretty Woman (Piccadilly Theatre), The Play That Goes Wrong (Duchess Theatre), and The Comedy About A Bank Robbery (Criterion Theatre).

CONTENT WARNING: Contains violence and scenes that may be upsetting - not suitable for children; contains potentially distressing content including mutilation, racism and references to sexual violence.

FULL SCHEDULE

All performances will be streamed live from 7pm BST on Wednesdays.

22 April 2020

Titus Andronicus (1591-1592)

29 April 2020

Richard III (1592-1593)

06 May 2020

The Comedy of Errors (1594)

13 May 2020

Love's Labour's Lost (1594-1595)

20 May 2020

"Love's Labour's Won"

27 May 2020

Richard II (1595)

03 June 2020

Romeo and Juliet (1595)

10 June 2020

A Midsummer Night's Dream (1595)

17 June 2020

King John (1596)

24 June 2020

The Merchant of Venice (1596-1597)

01 July 2020

Henry IV, Part 1 (1596-1597)

08 July 2020

The Merry Wives of Windsor (1597)

15 July 2020

Henry IV, Part 2 (1597-1598)

22 July 2020

Much Ado About Nothing (1598-1599)

29 July 2020

Henry V (1599)

05 August 2020

Julius Caesar (1599)

12 August 2020

As You Like It (1599-1600)

19 August 2020

Hamlet (1599-1601)

26 August 2020

Twelfth Night (1601)

02 September 2020

Troilus and Cressida (1600-1602)

09 September 2020

Measure for Measure (1603-1604)

16 September 2020

Othello (1603-1604)

23 September 2020

All's Well That Ends Well (1604-1605)

30 September 2020

King Lear (1605-1606)

07 October 2020

Timon of Athens (1605-1606)

14 October 2020

Macbeth (1606)

21 October 2020

Antony and Cleopatra (1606)

28 October 2020

Coriolanus (1608)

04 November 2020

The Winter's Tale (1609-1611)

11 November 2020

Cymbeline (1610)

18 November 2020

The Tempest (1610-1611)

25 November 2020

Henry VIII (1612-1613)





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You