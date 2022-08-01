Full Cast Announced For THE CRUCIBLE At The National Theatre As Rehearsals Begin

Lyndsey Turner (Under Milk Wood) will direct Arthur Miller's The Crucible in the Olivier theatre from 14 September until 5 November. The full cast is announced today as rehearsals begin at The National Theatre.

A gripping parable of power and its abuse, this urgent new staging will feature a cast including the previously announced Brendan Cowell (Yerma) as John Proctor and Erin Doherty (The Crown, My Name is Rachel Corrie) as Abigail Williams, alongside Eileen Walsh (Women on the Verge) as Elizabeth Proctor, Fisayo Akinade (Romeo & Juliet) as Reverend Hale, Karl Johnson (Under Milk Wood) as Giles Corey and Matthew Marsh (Dunkirk) as Danforth.

They are joined by David Ahmad, Nathan Amzi, Zoë Aldrich, Stephanie Beattie, Raphael Bushay, Sophia Brown, Halle Brown, Anushka Chakravarti, Grace Cooper Milton, Rachelle Diedericks, Hero Douglas, Henry Everett, Nick Fletcher, Jersey Blu Georgia, Aoife Haakenson, Colin Haigh, Una Herrmann, Martin Johnston, Evie Marner, Gracie McGonigal, Alastair Parker, Joy Tan, Ami Tredrea, Tilly Tremayne and Cadence Williams.

With set design by Es Devlin, costume design by Catherine Fay and lighting design by Tim Lutkin. Sound design by Tingying Dong (content design) and Paul Arditti (system design). Composer and arranger is Caroline Shaw, and arranger and music director is Osnat Schmool. Fight director is Bret Young and Ita O'Brien and Louise Kempton for intimacy on set. Staff director is Blythe Stewart, and dialect coaches are Danièle Lydon and Hazel Holder.

The Crucible runs from 14 September to 5 November with press night on 21 September. The production will also be broadcast to cinemas across the UK on 26 January and around the world on 2 March.