Full Cast Announced For DOCTOR ZHIVAGO in Concert at The London Palladium Starring Ramin Karimloo and Celinde Schoenmaker

The performance is on Sunday 7 May 2023.Â 

Nov. 04, 2022 Â 
Full casting is announced for DOCTOR ZHIVAGO - IN CONCERT playing at the London Palladium for one-night-only on Sunday 7 May 2023.

Ramin Karimloo and Celinde Schoenmaker will reprise their 2019 roles as 'Yurii Zhivago' and 'Lara Guishar' and are joined by returning cast members Kelly Mathieson ('The Phantom of the Opera, Into The Woods') playing 'Tonia Gromeko' and Charlie McCullagh ('42 Balloons' and 'Bonnie & Clyde') playing 'Pasha Antipov (Strelnikov)'. Nadim Naaman ('Broken Wings', 'Rumi: The Musical', 'The Phantom of the Opera') will feature as 'Viktor Komarovksy'.

The cast is completed by Maisey Bawden as 'Olya', Cavin Cornwall as 'Alexander Gromeko' and Emma Norman as 'Anna Gromeko' with Tilly-Raye Bayer as 'Young Tonia', Olivia Clark as 'Young Lara' and Samuel Newby as 'Young Yurii'.

DOCTOR ZHIVAGO - IN CONCERT at The London Palladium is dedicated to the show's composer Lucy Simon. Producers Jamie Lambert and Eliza Jackson said, "We were so saddened to learn of the passing of the brilliant Lucy Simon. She was a talent beyond words and we are honoured to dedicate this concert production of one of her favourite works to her".

Based on the Nobel Prize-winning novel by Boris Pasternak, DOCTOR ZHIVAGO tells the story of Yurii Zhivago (Ramin Karimloo), a political idealist, physician, and poet whose life is tossed by the tides of history as he is torn between a life with his close childhood friend and wife, and the passionate and mysterious Lara Guishar (Celinde Schoenmaker).

With a book by Oscar nominee Michael Weller and lyrics by Tony nominee Michael Korie and Emmy nominee Amy Powers, DOCTOR ZHIVAGO features a sweeping score by two-time Grammy winner and Tony nominee Lucy Simon.

DOCTOR ZHIVAGO - IN CONCERT is directed by Jordan Murphy (Sunset Boulevard, Matilda, Mary Poppins) with musical direction by Adam Hoskins (The Secret Garden, Dr Zhivago, Camelot).

Olivier and Tony Award nominee Ramin Karimloo made his name in some of the West End's most enduring productions, most notably The Phantom of the Opera and Les MisÃ©rables. He originated the role of the Phantom in Phantom of the Opera sequel Love Never Dies in 2010 before making his Broadway debut in the 2014 revival of Les MisÃ©rables.

Karimloo has also performed show tunes on a series of solo recordings, including his second album, 2019's From Now On, which landed on the Billboard Heatseekers chart. He is currently starring as Nicky Arnstein in Funny Girl on Broadway.

Celinde Schoenmaker is a Dutch actress and singer, known for appearing as Fantine in the West End production of the musical Les MisÃ©rables and as Christine Daae in the West End production of The Phantom of the Opera. Other London theatre credits include Jenny Lind in Barnum at the Menier Chocolate Factory. She also played Renate Blauel in the Elton John biopic Rocketman.




