Full Canon Of Shakespeare's Plays From The Royal Shakespeare Company Now Available To Stream

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The full canon of Shakespeare's plays performed and recorded by the Royal Shakespeare Company is now available to stream in one place for the first time on Marquee TV. Audiences from around the world will be able to experience these exceptional performances from one of the UK's most esteemed theatre companies, recorded live from Stratford-upon-Avon.

With the recent addition of the company's critically acclaimed production of A Midsummer Night's Dream starring Matthew Baynton, audiences can now stream the full canon of Shakespeare's plays (excluding Henry VIII, Pericles and The Two Noble Kinsmen, which are believed to have been written collaboratively with Shakespeare) recorded by the RSC on Marquee TV. It is the only streaming service with all these films available in one place.

Highlights include the 2013 production of Richard II starring David Tennant, Paapa Essiedu's performance of Hamlet from 2016, Christopher Eccleston's debut with the company in the titular role of Macbeth, the first use of live motion capture in a major classical production in the 2016 production of The Tempest starring Simon Russell Beale, and more. The full range of RSC productions on Marquee TV can be found here.

Susannah Simons, Director of Performing Arts at Marquee TV, said: "We are delighted to bring the full canon of Shakespeare's plays, performed by the Royal Shakespeare Company, to Marquee TV. These extraordinary productions have shaped the theatrical landscape, and it's an honour to offer global audiences the chance to experience them from the comfort of their own homes. This exclusive collection exemplifies our mission to showcase the very best of live performance and to make world-class arts accessible to everyone, anywhere."

Andrew Leveson (RSC Executive Director), Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey (Co-Artistic Directors) said: “One of the RSC's key missions is to bring people together to experience stories that deepen our understanding of ourselves, each other and the world around us. We want to redefine how Shakespeare and great storytelling connects us, creates opportunities and brings joy. Launching this complete collection of 35 Shakespeare plays, filmed at the RSC between 2013 and 2024 allows us to reach even more people around the world, bearing testament to the enduring power of our house playwright and providing something for everyone, whether you're a fan of thrilling human drama, witty comedy, soulful and reflective tragedy or escapist fantasy. Eleanor Rhode's joyful production of ‘A Midsummer Night's Dream', which delighted audiences in both Stratford-upon-Avon and London in 2024, feels like the perfect finale to this historic collection and we look forward to even more audiences from across the globe experiencing the magic of an RSC production from their own home in 2025.”

Comments