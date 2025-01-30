News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Frantic Assembly Announced LOST ATOMS Tour Dates

The play will be presented as part of the celebrated company's 30th anniversary programme of work.

By: Jan. 30, 2025
Full tour dates have been announced for Frantic Assembly's brand-new production Lost Atoms, written by Anna Jordan (Succession/ Killing Eve, Yen, The Unreturning, We Anchor in Hope) and directed by Frantic Assembly artistic director Scott Graham (Metamorphosis/ Othello) as part of the celebrated company's 30th anniversary programme of work.

Lost Atoms tells the story of a relationship: an extraordinary, transformative love. Or is that only in hindsight? Perhaps it was just typical? Or toxic? Or doomed from the start?  One thing's for sure: It changed their lives. 

Two people plunge deep into their shared pasts and propel themselves into multiple imagined futures.  At times hilarious, at times devastating, Lost Atoms explores how memory impacts the way we look at love, and asks what makes a truly ‘successful' relationship?

Lost Atoms will premiere at Curve Leicester from 22 September – 4 October 2025, before touring to Theatre Royal York (7 – 11 October), Liverpool Playhouse (14 - 18 October), Belgrade Theatre Coventry (21 – 25 October), Mercury Theatre Colchester (4 - 8 November), The Lowry Salford Quays (11 - 15 November), Connaught Theatre Worthing (18 – 22 November), Mayflower Studios Southampton (25 - 29 November), Bristol Old Vic (13 – 24 January 2026) and The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre (29 January -  28 February).

Further creative team is also today announced. Lost Atoms is written by Anna Jordon, directed by Scott Graham, and produced by Kerry Whelan. The set design will be by Andrzej Goulding, lighting design by Simisola Majekodunmi, sound design by Carolyn Downing, costume design by Alice McNicholas and music supervision by Julie Blake. Commissioned and Produced by Frantic Assembly, Lost Atoms will be a co-production with Leicester Curve, Mayflower Southampton and The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre.

Lost Atoms is part of a dynamic programme of work to celebrate 30 years of Frantic Assembly with other projects for 2025 including the return of The House Party by Laura Lomas, co-produced by Headlong and Chichester Festival Theatre in association with Frantic Assembly, and featuring six Ignition graduates in the cast, touring from 21 February – 10 May.  May will see the premiere of a collaboration with Aurora Orchestra; Carnival is a new staging of Saint-Saëns' The Carnival of the Animals and opens at the Southbank Centre on 3 May. 

Other projects to mark this milestone year include the release of an updated, third edition of the Frantic Assembly Book of Devising Theatre with new content from Scott Graham and a new devising challenge Frantic Mirrors following the success of Chair Duets which became a global phenomenon when it went viral inspiring people across the world to explore their creativity.  Fundraising efforts also continue into 2025 to save Ignition, Frantic Assembly's innovative, free, nationwide, talent development programme for young people aged 16-24 from communities where access to the arts is limited or non-existent.  More news on Ignition will be announced soon.

TOUR DATES: 

For a full list of the tour dates please visit www.franticassembly.co.uk

2025

Venue

Tour Dates

On Sale Date

Curve, Leicester

22 September – 4 October

30th January for Priority Sales, General Public 5th February

Theatre Royal, York

7-11 October

On Sale Soon

Liverpool Playhouse

14-18 October

30th January

Belgrade Theatre, Coventry

21-25 October

30th January for Schools, 1st April General Sale

Mercury Theatre, Colchester

4-8 November

On Sale Soon

The Lowry, Salford Quays

11-15 November

31st January 

Connaught Theatre, Worthing

18-22 November

On Sale Soon

Mayflower Studios, Southampton

25-29 November

On Sale Soon

2026

Bristol Young Vic

13-24 January

On Sale Soon

The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre

29 January – 28 February

On Sale Soon



