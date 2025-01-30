Frantic Assembly Announced LOST ATOMS Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Full tour dates have been announced for Frantic Assembly's brand-new production Lost Atoms, written by Anna Jordan (Succession/ Killing Eve, Yen, The Unreturning, We Anchor in Hope) and directed by Frantic Assembly artistic director Scott Graham (Metamorphosis/ Othello) as part of the celebrated company's 30th anniversary programme of work.

Lost Atoms tells the story of a relationship: an extraordinary, transformative love. Or is that only in hindsight? Perhaps it was just typical? Or toxic? Or doomed from the start? One thing's for sure: It changed their lives.

Two people plunge deep into their shared pasts and propel themselves into multiple imagined futures. At times hilarious, at times devastating, Lost Atoms explores how memory impacts the way we look at love, and asks what makes a truly ‘successful' relationship?

Lost Atoms will premiere at Curve Leicester from 22 September – 4 October 2025, before touring to Theatre Royal York (7 – 11 October), Liverpool Playhouse (14 - 18 October), Belgrade Theatre Coventry (21 – 25 October), Mercury Theatre Colchester (4 - 8 November), The Lowry Salford Quays (11 - 15 November), Connaught Theatre Worthing (18 – 22 November), Mayflower Studios Southampton (25 - 29 November), Bristol Old Vic (13 – 24 January 2026) and The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre (29 January - 28 February).

Further creative team is also today announced. Lost Atoms is written by Anna Jordon, directed by Scott Graham, and produced by Kerry Whelan. The set design will be by Andrzej Goulding, lighting design by Simisola Majekodunmi, sound design by Carolyn Downing, costume design by Alice McNicholas and music supervision by Julie Blake. Commissioned and Produced by Frantic Assembly, Lost Atoms will be a co-production with Leicester Curve, Mayflower Southampton and The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre.

Lost Atoms is part of a dynamic programme of work to celebrate 30 years of Frantic Assembly with other projects for 2025 including the return of The House Party by Laura Lomas, co-produced by Headlong and Chichester Festival Theatre in association with Frantic Assembly, and featuring six Ignition graduates in the cast, touring from 21 February – 10 May. May will see the premiere of a collaboration with Aurora Orchestra; Carnival is a new staging of Saint-Saëns' The Carnival of the Animals and opens at the Southbank Centre on 3 May.

Other projects to mark this milestone year include the release of an updated, third edition of the Frantic Assembly Book of Devising Theatre with new content from Scott Graham and a new devising challenge Frantic Mirrors following the success of Chair Duets which became a global phenomenon when it went viral inspiring people across the world to explore their creativity. Fundraising efforts also continue into 2025 to save Ignition, Frantic Assembly's innovative, free, nationwide, talent development programme for young people aged 16-24 from communities where access to the arts is limited or non-existent. More news on Ignition will be announced soon.

TOUR DATES:

For a full list of the tour dates please visit www.franticassembly.co.uk

2025

Venue Tour Dates On Sale Date Curve, Leicester 22 September – 4 October 30th January for Priority Sales, General Public 5th February Theatre Royal, York 7-11 October On Sale Soon Liverpool Playhouse 14-18 October 30th January Belgrade Theatre, Coventry 21-25 October 30th January for Schools, 1st April General Sale Mercury Theatre, Colchester 4-8 November On Sale Soon The Lowry, Salford Quays 11-15 November 31st January Connaught Theatre, Worthing 18-22 November On Sale Soon Mayflower Studios, Southampton 25-29 November On Sale Soon

2026

Bristol Young Vic 13-24 January On Sale Soon The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre 29 January – 28 February On Sale Soon

