Frank Wildhorn's YOUR LIE IN APRIL to Open on the Same Night in the West End & Korea

Frank Wildhorn will tonight (Friday 28 June) make West End history with the first preview performance of Your Lie in April, as the first manga-inspired musical to get a West End season and the first 100% all-Asian cast British musical.

The multi-Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award nominated composer will also make global theatre history with the simultaneous opening night of a second production of Your Lie in April in Seoul, Korea.

Frank said: “I always say, music has no borders, and tonight audiences in both London and Seoul will experience our Japanese manga show, Your Lie In April, at the same time! The stars aligned and it’s a wonderful thing. I am so grateful to my London/New York/international producers and to EMK, my long time producers in Seoul. This cross cultural collaboration in bringing such a beautiful manga love story to so many people is a just incredible and a great honour. ‘Let the play begin!’ With gratitude and love.”

Your Lie in April is one of the most popular romantic stories and greatest tearjerkers in Japanese manga history. A story of love and loss set in the world of classical music competition, it begins

previews at London’s Harold Pinter Theatre (Press Night Friday 5 July) and runs for a 3-month season. The UK cast features Zheng Xi Yong as Kosei, Mia Kobayashi as Kaori, Rachel Clare Chan (Tsubaki) and Dean John-Wilson (Watari).

The Korean premiere at Seoul Arts Center, also running to August, features a mix of K-Pop idols and TV and film stars triple cast and double cast as the leads, including Lee Hong-ki from FT Island, Yoon

So-ho, and Kim Hee-jae as Kosei; Lee Bom-sori, Kei from Lovelyz and EL7Z Up, and Jung Zi-so from the Oscar-winning film Parasite as Kaori; Lee Jae-jin from FT Island, Kim Jin-wook, and Jo Hwan-ji as Watari; and Park Si-in and Hwang Woo-lim as Tsubaki.

Your Lie in April manga, published in 2011, has since sold over 7.5 million copies in 17 countries. It was adapted into a 22-part anime TV series in 2014, a Japanese live-action film in 2016 and a Japanese stage production in 2017. Frank Wildhorn’s musical adaptation opened in Tokyo in 2022, followed by a Japan tour, and smashed box office records. The West End production is its English language premiere.

Kōsei is a brilliant young piano prodigy, dubbed the “Human Metronome” for his mechanical accuracy, who has won many prestigious competitions. But his mother’s sudden death leaves him bereft and unable to play music. That changes when he strikes a friendship with the brilliant violinist Kaori, who slowly encourages him to perform again. As Kaori continues to lift Kōsei’s spirits, he

realises that he loves her. But is their relationship doomed? Your Lie in April is an epic love story about two young people trying to navigate their way in the world of classical music, underscored with Frank Wildhorn’s lushly, romantic music.

Frank Wildhorn’s works span the worlds of popular, theatrical, and classical music. In 1999, Frank became the first American composer in 22 years to have three shows running simultaneously on Broadway with Jekyll & Hyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel and The Civil War. Also for Broadway: Bonnie & Clyde, Dracula, Victor/Victoria, Wonderland, and the revival of Jekyll & Hyde. The Korea Times recently proclaimed Wildhorn as “Korea’s most popular musical composer”.

Your Lie in April has music by Frank Wildhorn with Lyrics by Carly Robyn Green and Tracy Miller, English Language Book by Rinne B. Groff. The UK production is directed and choreographed by Nick Winston and co-directed by Jordan Murphy. The Korean production is directed by Choo Jung Hwa with choreography by Kim Byung Jinwith.

Your Lie in April is based on the manga Your Lie In April by Naoshi Arakawa published by KODANSHA Ltd. Original Japan stage production: Toho Co. Ltd. / FUJI Television Network, Inc.

Your Lie in April has music by Frank Wildhorn with Lyrics by Carly Robyn Green and Tracy Miller, English Language Book by Rinne B. Groff, Music Arrangement and Orchestration Jason Howland. The UK production is directed and choreographed by Nick Winston and co-directed by Jordan Murphy. The Korean production is directed by Choo Jung Hwa with choreography by Kim Byung Jinwith.

