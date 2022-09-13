Final Extension Announced For THE GREAT GATSBY in the West End

Immersive Everywhere have announced a final extension for London's longest running immersive theatrical production The Great Gatsby. Adapted and directed by Alexander Wright, The Great Gatsby will play at Gatsby's Mansion within Immersive|LDN in Mayfair until 7 January 2023, which will be its final season in London.

Welcome back to the roaring twenties! Jay Gatsby invites you to one of his infamous parties. The champagne flows and as the drama unfolds the man himself will be the perfect host. As invites go, this is the hottest ticket in town. A hedonistic world of red-hot rhythms, bootleg liquor and pure jazz age self-indulgence awaits. Dress to the nines and immerse yourself in this heart racing adaption of F Scott Fitzgerald's seminal tale.

First conceived in 2015 when director Alexander Wright and producer Brian Hook were running The Fleeting Arms - a pop arts and community pub in an abandoned building in York, the show has subsequently run in fourteen other venues worldwide.

The Great Gatsby first came to London as part of VAULT Festival in 2017 before moving to Gatsby's Drugstore in London SE1 and transferring to Gatsby's Mansion in the West End in 2019. Forced to close in March 2020 by the pandemic, it was one of the first shows to re-open that year under socially distanced conditions before its forced closure in November due to the subsequent lockdown. It reopened in September 2021 back to its original pre-pandemic format, and with the venue at full capacity.

Brian Hook said, "Gatsby has had a triumphant run over the last seven years and has been enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of audience members who have dressed up, danced and raised good cheer with us. As one of the first shows back from the Pandemic it's done some incredible pathfinding for the sector and is held up as one of the most famous immersive theatre shows in the world, with productions throughout England and Wales, Belgium, Republic of Ireland, South Korea and future shows planned in Adelaide, Paris, Cairo and the jewel in the Crown, New York. it's been a constant source of pride, enjoyment and light. It's the thing I'm proudest of in my career."

Our London venue was always a temporary home and with Grosvenor Estate's Bond Street development comes a natural jumping off point. We would be thrilled to find a new home for the show in good time. We would like to thank the many casts, crews, general management, producers, marketing, ticketing bars and front of house teams that have called Gatsby's Mansion home over the years.

We wish our landlords the very best with their development and thank them for standing by our side in the Pandemic."

Elliot Liburd - whose immersive credits include The Third Day: Autumn for Punchdrunk and Sky TV, and Sherlock Holmes: an online adventure for Les Enfants Terribles plays 'Jay Gatsby'. Safeena Ladha - a 2020 graduate who made her West End debut as Stick Lady Love in StickMan Live at the Leicester Square Theatre- plays 'Daisy'. Greg Fossard will play 'Nick Carraway', Steve McCourt will continue in the role of 'George Wilson' and Jessica Hern will continue in the role of 'Jordan Baker'. Euan Wilson will take the role of 'Tom Buchanan', Aimee Barrett will continue in the role of 'Myrtle Wilson' and Sophia Lewis will continue in the role of 'Lucille'. New company members Harry Pudwell will take the role of 'Rosy Rosenthal', and Toby Gordon as 'Joey'.

Amie Burns Walker and Oliver Tilney are Associate Directors. Choreography is by Holly Beasley-Garrigan, with MJ Lee as Associate Choreographer, design by Casey Jay Andrews, costume design by Heledd Rees, sound design by Phil Grainger and lighting design by Rachel Sampley. The original score was composed and produced by Glen Brown and Tendai Humphrey Sitima, with arrangement and additional composition by David Sims. The original production was created by Holly Beasley-Garrigan, Amie Burns Walker, Hannah Davies, Phil Grainger, Michael Lambourne, Thomas Maller and Oliver Tilney.

This production of The Guild of Misrule's The Great Gatsby is produced by Immersive Everywhere, with co-producers Gavin Kalin Productions and Glynis Henderson Productions, with Theatr Clwyd and We Culture Connects as Associate Producers.