Final Casting & First Single Revealed For New British Musical FIVER

Final casting is today announced for the new British musical FIVER, which gets its world premiere at Southwark Playhouse from Wednesday 3 July to Saturday 20 July.

Luke Bayer (Jamie New in Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Aoife Clesham (Peter Pan international tour) and Alex James Ellison (The Secret Garden) join the previously announced Dan Buckley (Ferris, Eugenius!) and Hiba Elchikhe (Princess Jasmine, Disney's Aladdin).

FIVER, by Alex James Ellison and Tom Lees, will gets its world premiere at Southwark Playhouse from Wednesday 3 July to Saturday 20 July, 2019.

The full creative team is also announced:

Directed by Alex James Ellison and Tom Lees

Musical Director: Tom Lees.

Lighting Design by Alex Musgrave

Set Design by Justin Williams

Have you ever looked at a £5 note and wondered "Haven't I seen you somewhere before?"

FIVER follows the story of a humble £5 note as it passes through the hands and pockets of different people in London. Often unnoticed and obviously unaware, the fiver is present for significant moments in each person's life - from an appreciation of their skills as a street performer, the start or end of relationships to the simple realisation that they can afford a bed for the night.

Alex James Ellison (Writer/Producer) is a singer/songwriter trained at the Brit School and Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts. In 2016 he supported Samantha Barks on her UK tour and won Pride's Got Talent, performing to 20,000 people on the main stage in Trafalgar Square. His theatre credits include Apartment 40C (St James Theatre/ London Theatre Workshop), The Secret Garden (The Barn Theatre, Cirencester) and Best of Friends (Landor Theatre). His music is available on iTunes and Spotify.

Tom Lees (Writer/Musical Director/Producer) has been MD for several productions at London Theatre Workshop, including Ordinary Days (which he was nominated for a BroadwayWorld award for Best Musical Direction) and the Sondheim revue, Just Another Love Story. He was MD for his own award-winning musical Apartment 40C. He has worked extensively with Britain's Got Talent winners Collabro for whom he has provided numerous arrangements.

A workshop of FIVER ran at Crazy Coqs in 2017. Ellison and Lees said: "Since Crazy Coqs we have expanded the show, both in terms of length and complexity. FIVER now runs 40 minutes longer and we are massively excited to see the changes we have made come to life on stage."

Box Office: 020 7407 0234

www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk





