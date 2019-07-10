Final Casting Announced For UK Premiere Of FALSETTOS

Albert Atack, George Kennedy, Elliot Morris and James Williams will share the role of Jason, completing the cast of the hotly anticipated UK premiere of Falsettos, the Tony Award winning musical by William Finn (Music, Lyrics & Book) and James Lapine (Book).

They join the previously announced Natasha J Barnes (Cordelia), Daniel Boys (Marvin), Matt Cardle (Mendel), Gemma Knight-Jones (Charlotte), Laura Pitt-Pulford (Trina) and Oliver Savile (Whizzer).

The musical opens at The Other Palace from 30 August - 23 November for a strictly limited season, with press night on Thursday 5 September. The production is directed and choreographed by Tara Overfield-Wilkinson, with designs by PJ McEvoy, lighting by Nic Farman, sound by Chris Whybrow, musical direction by Richard John, musical supervision by Mark Crossland and is produced by Selladoor Worldwide.

The double Tony Award-Winning Falsettos is a hilarious and poignant look at a modern family revolving around the life of a gay man Marvin, his wife, his lover, his soon to be bar mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and their lesbian neighbours.

Originally created under the spectre of the AIDS crisis, this groundbreaking musical about family dynamics manages to remain buoyant and satirically perceptive even as it moves towards its heartbreaking conclusion.

Box Office: 0207 087 7900

Falsettos Website: www.falsettoslondon.com

The Other Palace Website: www.theotherpalace.co.uk/falsettos





