Final Cast Set For TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in London

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The West End production of TINA â€“ THE Tina Turner MUSICAL has announced that joining the previously announced Karis Anderson, who enters her fourth year in the musical, and recording artist and TV and radio presenter Fleur East, who makes her West End debut in the musical, will be Rolan Bell who continues in the role of Ike Turner for a second year. Karis and Fleur will share the role of Tina.

The musical, which has been running in the West End for over 7 years, making it the longest running show ever to play at the Aldwych Theatre, will close on Saturday 13 September 2025.

From Tuesday 24 June 2025, Natasha J Barnes joins as the manager of Ike and Tina, Rhonda Graam, Chrissie Bhima joins to play Tina's sister Alline Bullock, James Chisholm joins as Tina's father Richard Bullock, Matt Dempsey will play record producer Phil Spector and lyricist Terry Britten, Irene Myrtle Forrester continues as Tina's grandmother, GG, Christian James joins as Tina's manager Roger Davies, current company member Dan O'Brien will take over the role of record company marketing manager Erwin Bach, Samuel Sarpong-Broni joins the cast as Tina's first love Raymond Hill, Charlotte St. Croix will continue as Standby Tina Turner and Carole Stennett continues as Tina's mother Zelma.

Ensemble members are Craig Armstrong as Carpenter, Sarah Freer as Lorraine, Angelis Hunt as Tina's son Ronnie, Keanu Adolphus Johnson as Tina's son Craig and Ria Turner as Toni. The Ikettes are played by Vanessa Dumatey, Marion Fagbemi and Equiana Givans and swings are TrÃ© Copeland-Williams, Raiaz Fisher, Peter Houston, Joey James, Tamsin January, Jordan Louis-Fernand, Marisha Morgan, Annell Odartey, Clio Tamai and Samuel J Weir.

Children's casting includes new cast members Rhianne King, Keilah Kofi and current cast member Lola McCourtie as Young Anna Mae Bullock and new cast members Diuneusa Miguel, Brielle Owusu Ansah and Ariella Warburton as Young Alline Bullock and Young Craig.

Developed by Stage Entertainment in London together with Tina Turner, the critically acclaimed production received its world premiere in the West End in April 2018 and has subsequently broken all Box Office records at the Aldwych Theatre. Since its opening, 10 first-class productions have opened worldwide on Broadway, across North America, in Germany, Spain, the Netherlands and Australia. The first UK and Ireland Tour opened in March 2025, the Brazilian production is opening in February 2026, and further European and world-wide productions are forthcoming.

From her humble beginnings in Nutbush Tennessee to becoming the Queen of Rock â€˜n' Roll, Tina Turner's journey is nothing short of legendary. TINA â€“ The Tina Turner Musical brings her inspiring story to life through electrifying, world-class performances set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her iconic hits. Featuring unforgettable anthems such as River Deep, Mountain High, We Don't Need Another Hero (Thunderdome), Proud Mary, The Best, What's Love Got To Do With It and the timeless Proud Mary,

this show is an exhilarating celebration of the artist we all know and love.

TINA â€“ THE Tina Turner MUSICAL opened at the Aldwych Theatre in London's West End in 2018 before a global roll-out that brought the show to sold-out audiences across the world. The musical has been seen by over 8 million people worldwide.

In North America, the Broadway production opened in November 2019 and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The North American tour continues to run in its third year and can currently be seen across North American cities. TINA â€“ THE Tina Turner MUSICAL recently finished touring across Australia, where it broke historic box office records at the Princess Theatre in Melbourne and enjoyed sell out seasons at Theatre Royal, Sydney; Astor Theatre, Perth; and Lyric Theatre, Brisbane. In Europe, TINA â€“ THE Tina Turner MUSICAL has had productions at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, Germany; the Apollo Theater in Stuttgart, Germany; the Beatrix Theater in Utrecht, Netherlands, and at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain. In February 2026, the musical will open in Sao Paulo in Brazil marking its 11th worldwide first-class production.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, TINA â€“ THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is choreographed by Anthony Van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and make up design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by Richard Johnston for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting and fight direction by Kate Waters.

TINA â€“ THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is produced in the West End by Stage Entertainment, Joop Van Den Ende and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner.Â Â

Comments