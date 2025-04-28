Final Cast Set For FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at the Barbican

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following a win for Best Musical Revival at this year’s Olivier Awards, final casting has been announced for this summer’s run of Fiddler on the Roof at the Barbican Theatre from 24 May until 19 July. This strictly limited residency follows a triumphant sold-out season at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre last year.

Joining Olivier Award nominees Adam Dannheisser as Tevye, Lara Pulver as Golde and Beverley Klein as Yente are: Natasha Jules Bernard as Tzeitel; Georgia Bruce as Hodel; Hannah Bristow as Chava; Ashleigh Schuman as Shprintze and Georgia Dixon as Bielke.

They are joined by Matthew Woodyatt who is the alternate Tevye as well as playing Mordcha / Innkeeper, Dan Wolff as Motel, Daniel Krikler as Perchik and Gregor Milne as Fyedka. Michael S. Siegel takes on the role of Lazar Wolf, with Mark Faith as the Rabbi and Toby Turpin as Mendel. Gareth Davies appears as Avram, Ed Bruggemeyer as Nachum, Sue Appleby as Shandel, Susannah Van Den Berg as Rifka, and Carys McQueen as Mirila. Olivier Award nominee Raphael Papo brings to life the iconic role of The Fiddler, with Karl Wilson as the Constable. Rounding out the cast are Simon Anthony as Sasha, Jack Osmond as Russian #1, and Alex Pinder as Russian #2. Dylan Saffer joins as a male swing, with offstage swings Chris Draper and Maya Kristal Tenenbaum completing the company.

Producers said: “We are delighted to bring together a first class cast for this landmark production of Fiddler on the Roof. With Olivier nominees and a host of remarkable new talent, this ensemble embodies the heart, soul, and spirit of this timeless story. Barbican audiences are in for something truly special this summer.”

The Barbican run will be followed by a major five-month UK and Ireland tour from 24 July until 3 January. This will be the first UK tour of this classic musical in over 12 years – offering audiences around the UK and Ireland a rare opportunity to see this musical masterpiece in an acclaimed new production, direct from the West End. See listings below for venues.

Fiddler on the Roof is one of the greatest musicals of all time with one of the finest scores ever written featuring: ‘If I Were A Rich Man’, ‘Tradition’, ‘Matchmaker’ and ‘Sunrise, Sunset’, this classic musical of joy, revolution and community is an exuberant celebration of love and life.

This electrifying masterpiece is the next in the series of great summer musicals at the Barbican, as part of the partnership between Trafalgar Theatre Productions and the Barbican. This follows the previous smash-hit summer classic musical extravaganzas Anything Goes, Kiss Me, Kate and the multi-award-winning new musical A Strange Loop.

This is a rare opportunity to catch this “exuberant” (The Standard) production, led by the powerhouse creative team of director Jordan Fein (Oklahoma, Young Vic), choreographer Julia Cheng (Cabaret) and designer Tom Scutt (Winner of the 2024 Tony Award for Cabaret).

It’s 1905 in the tiny village of Anatevka where Tevye, a Jewish milkman, lives his life by their proud traditions. For his five daughters, that means a visit from the matchmaker. As each daughter challenges his beliefs, against the backdrop of a changing world, can Tevye hold on to his roots, or must he bend to the will of his children and learn to embrace the unfamiliar?

