Feature: EUROVISION 2023 - The ones to watch

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is upon us! After Ukraine memorably won last year but was unable to host, the UK stepped in to hold it on their behalf, with the live semi-finals taking place in Liverpool on May 9 and 11 and the grand final on May 13.

Diehard Eurovision fans have been immersing themselves in the 37 competing songs for almost two months now, but the more casual viewer might be looking for some tips on what to look out for during the live shows. And Broadway World is here to help!

Never fear, as with every Eurovision there really is something for everyone...

The girl-power ones

The ladies have brought their A game to this year's Contest. Step aside fellas, they've got this!

My pick:

Alessandra, who's half-Italian but singing for Norway, will be first out of the blocks in the first semi-final with the anthemic Queen of Kings. It's about being imperfect but powerful, she has great stage presence and strong vocals supported by a thumping beat and dark and brooding staging. Also, keep your ears open if you're a fan of whistle notes.

Honourable mention:

Vesna, an all-female six-piece band hailing from Czechia, have brought their song My Sister's Crown to the Eurovision party. Sung (and rapped) in a mix of English, Czech, Ukrainian and Bulgarian, it's a slightly eerie hymn to Slavic sisterhood that has added resonance in our current times.

See also:

Iru from Georgia, whose song Echo may not win awards for its lyrics, but stands out based on exceptional vocals and atmospheric staging. Diljá from Iceland, who is the very definition of "ball of energy", befitting of a song entitled Power. And Sweden's Loreen, winner of Eurovision in 2012, who is back and firmly in the running for a second victory with Tattoo.

The mad but meaningful ones

Every year there are a few "only at Eurovision" moments, but several of this year's batch of more out-there songs have a more serious message than you might think.

My pick:

Finland's Käärijä is here to whip up a Cha Cha Cha storm. He tells us (in Finnish) that he's had a rough week and wants to let go, but needs a few piña coladas and pints before he can cut loose on the dancefloor. When the intense techno-metal vibes of the first part of the song open out into a more pop finale, you'll be yelling along with the crowd. A potential winner.

Honourable mention:

Teya & Salena from Austria's song is curiously titled Who the Hell is Edgar? It's a high-tempo track which may seem silly, but scratch the surface and it's about how songwriters earn next to nothing from streaming royalties, as well as how the music industry often overlooks women's talent. Fun but with a real message - very well played, Austria.

See also:

The utterly bonkers Croatian punk outfit Let 3, whose anarchic, anti-war, anti-stupidity song Mama ŠČ! should make you thank your lucky stars that Eurovision gives things like this a place on primetime TV.

The soulful ones

If the previous batch of songs are a bit too outré for you, these more soulful and vocally soothing tunes may be more up your street.

My pick:

For my money, Alika from Estonia is one of the best vocalists in this year's Contest. Her song Bridges is a simple but affecting piano- and string-based ballad that builds (no pun intended, promise) beautifully throughout its 3 minutes.

Honourable mention:

Italian superstar Marco Mengoni, who previously represented his country in 2013, is back again. His song Due Vite ('Two Lives') will be lapped up by fans of Italian music in general, and quality pop ballads in particular. Another guaranteed impeccable vocal performance.

See also:

Andrew Lambrou, representing Cyprus with Break a Broken Heart and bringing quality vocals matched with elemental staging. And Switzerland's Remo Forrer whose song Watergun immediately follows Croatia's song in semi-final one, creating a contrasting anti-war diptych.

The party ones

Eurovision is all about the party atmosphere - here are some of this year's best tunes to get you up and dancing.

My pick:

The Busker from Malta are a three-piece band who'll speak to introverts everywhere with their song Dance (Our Own Party). It has funky saxophones, deliberately nerdy dancing, some of the most colourful staging at this year's Eurovision, and the frankly wonderful lyric "I feel better in my sweater". "Do you want to dance?", they ask. Yes, yes I do!

Honourable mention:

If you never knew disco chanson was a thing, France's La Zarra is here to school you. Her song Évidemment ('Obviously') is a practically perfect crossover between the genres, performed atop a giant disco pillar in the sparkliest (and longest) of dresses. What's not to love?

See also:

Gustaph from Belgium, who proves himself to be both King of the 90s house throwback and King of Hats.

The rock ones

If you like your music with more of a rock edge, don't worry - you're also well catered for in Eurovision 2023!

My pick:

Good lord I love Australia's song this year. In just three minutes, Perth-based band Voyager's Promise takes you on a journey (pun very much intended) through 80s synth, stadium rock, metal growls and even finds time to fit in a keytar solo. Somehow, it all works. Epic stuff.

Honourable mention:

If you're hungry for some even more growly rock, then Germany may get your vote. Lord of the Lost's Blood and Glitter is a glam metal banger with appropriately elaborate outfits and staging. No "nul points" for the country this year, I reckon.

See also:

Slovenia's Joker Out, whose song Carpe Diem may be entirely in Slovenian, but will appeal to those of a more indie rock bent thanks to their charismatic stage presence.

The unashamedly pop ones

Whilst Eurovision is no longer so laser-focussed on radio-friendly pop, it will always have its place in the Contest. This year is no exception.

My pick:

One of my biggest 'growers' of the year is the UK entry I Wrote a Song, by Mae Muller. It's fun, sassy and is being staged against a colourful pop-art style backdrop. I doubt we're heading for a second 2nd place in a row for the UK, but we can all enjoy dancing round our living rooms as this wraps up the grand final on Saturday night.

Honourable mention:

Reiley, a TikTok star from the Faroe Islands, has brought a great little pop tune Breaking My Heart to the party in Liverpool. The song has some nice dynamic staging thanks to a revolving set, and will be a fun opener to the second semi-final, regardless of whether it makes it through to Saturday night.

See also:

Israeli superstar Noa Kirel, whose song Unicorn isn't for me but will tick all the boxes for fans of strong female pop and killer dance breaks.

The theatrical ones

Finally, since we're a theatre website, here are a couple of this year's more theatrically-tinged entries.

My pick:

Serbia is following up last year's success with another high-concept piece of staging. The sentiment behind Luke Black's Samo Mi Se Spava ('I Just Wanna Sleep') is something a lot of us can relate to after the past few years. It's a sort of pre-apocalyptic, indie, techno-pop number with strong video game-esque staging. A bit Marmite, maybe, but I love it.

Honourable mention:

Mimicat from Portugal is straight out of a fun yet classy cabaret show. Ai Coração ('Oh, Heart') is up-tempo with an unmistakably Iberian flavour, some snazzy choreography and blazing red costumes that wouldn't be out of place in the West End or on Strictly/Dancing With The Stars.

See also:

Tvorchi, from Ukraine, whose song Heart of Steel's industrial R&B vibes are accompanied by some great interplay with LED screens. Armenia's Brunette, who has decided to "be good, do good, look good" for her Future Lover. Don't be misled by the initial ethereal vocals - this song goes somewhere. And Blanca Paloma from Spain, whose flamenco-inspired song Eaea won't be everyone's cup of tea but is packed with passion.

Photo credits: BBC/Nick Robinson, EBU/Chloe Hashemi and EBU/Sarah Louise Bennett

The Eurovision Song Contest airs on BBC One (and national broadcasters around Europe and the world) at 8pm BST on May 9, 11 and 13