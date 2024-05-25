FROZEN's Samantha Barks to Perform on BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Daily Star printed yesterday that Samantha Barks, who is currently playing Elsa in the West End production of Frozen, will perform "Let It Go" on Britain's Got Talent during the semi-finals next week.

No official date for the performance has been announced.

Frozen is running at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane until 8 September 2024.

With music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, book by Jennifer Lee, and directed by Michael Grandage, the production opened at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in August 2021.

The current cast of Frozen includes Laura Dawkes (Anna), Jammy Kasongo (Kristoff), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame (Duke of Weselton); and alternating the role of Sven, Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall.

