FOR THE LOVE OF SPAM to Play Camden People's Theatre This Month

Sierra Sevilla is presenting For the Love of Spam, a multi-sensory, participatory one-woman show dedicated to two things: canned meat and colonialism. Find out how this (delicious) canned meat symbolises modern-day colonialism and threatens the very livelihood of a whole civilisation in these 'West vs East' political games.

Can this formerly Catholic, angry and God-fearing woman help educate (and feed) the masses, all while 'liberating' her island? Performed by CHamoru/Filipina theatre maker Sierra Sevilla, originally from the island of Guam and passionate about shifting immigrant narratives. Winner of the Pleasance's Charlie Hartill Fund 2024.

Following its successful Brazil tour and a sold-out run at the Pleasance Theatre in 2023, For the Love of Spam is embarking on a spam-tastic national and international tour in 2024.

Running time: 60 mins | Suitable for ages 12+

Tour Dates

Camden People's Theatre: 16 – 18 May (19:15)

ConFest (Honolulu): 24 – 26 May

Edinburgh Fringe Festival (Pleasance Courtyard Beside): 31st July - 26th August 2024 (not 7th, 14th, 21st), 14:10

About the Artist

Sierra is a CHamoru/Filipina theatre maker in London, originally from the island of Guam. She's passionate about shifting immigrant narratives, telling unique and diasporic stories that directly challenge the current political immigration rhetoric/policies. Using her Applied Theatre background, she uses multidisciplinary techniques to bring these stories to life.

Sierra says, This show is borne out of a deep and frankly concerning love of canned meat. It was created as a love letter to Spam, but also an educational letter about modern day colonialism that is alive and well in the Pacific, specifically on my home island of Guam. It was inspired from a therapy session and feels highly relevant now as the world continues to grapple with questions about land ownership, occupation and political tensions in East Asia. This is the first one woman show about Pacific Islander identity developed in the UK, and covers themes of food, culture, colonialism and identity.

Company Information

Performer/Writer: Sierra Sevilla (she/they)

Director/Dramaturg: Izzy Rabey (she/they)

Producer: Caleb Lee (he/him)

Co-producer: Brent Tan (he/him)

Stage Manager: Beck Gray (they/them)

Lighting Design: Jahmiko Marshall (he/him)

Sound Design: Pete Rapp (he/him)

Set Design: Erin Guan (she/her)

Props: Jaclyn ‘Jax' Zaltz (she/her)

Promotional Photography: Barbara Dudek/Beady Films

